HAMMOND — How much do you love mashed potatoes? Do you love them enough to eat them with your mouth, only using your hands or fingers to hold the plate or a bottle of water for swallowing?
Contestants in the 12th annual Mommy’s Little Piggy Mashed Potato Eating Contest competed on Saturday at the Indiana Welcome Center. Youngsters and adults took part in the contest inspired by a scene in the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.”
According to the rules, children in the 4-7 age group were judged on who could finish a scoop of mashed potatoes first. Those in the 8-12 group had two scoops to finish; those ages 13-17 had faced the mountainous challenge of three scoops.
For real mashed potato lovers, those in the 18-and-older group started with three scoops, followed by plates with two scoops on each thereafter. They had three minutes to see how much they could get down.
“Very filling,” said Ross Greene, champion among 18-and-older contestants.
After Alex Rodriguez of Chicago, had finished seven scoops, or three plates, Greene, a Crete, Ill., resident, was starting his fourth plate as time expired.
“It was not as messy as I thought,” Greene said. “I used to be a big eater, but not anymore. I was surprised I was able to get the mashed potatoes down.”
Sponsored by South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Strack and Van Til Food Market and Family Express, the contest awarded trophies, gift certificates, and other memorabilia.
James Eder, 7, of Hammond took home the trophy in the 4-7 age group, cleaning his plate in 1:44. Afterward, Eder gave a thumbs-up upon learning he was champ after competing last year as well.
“He’s a big eater sometimes, but he loves his mashed potatoes,” said the boy's father, also named James Eder. “I can’t make enough of them.”
Emily Blastick, 12, of Munster, won the 8-12 division, but it took overtime. To break a tie, Blastick and her opponent each had one more scoop to finish. Blastick responded with a champion gulp, finishing the mound of potatoes in 21 seconds.
“I’m not really a big eater, but I love mashed potatoes,” said Blastick, a sixth-grader and volleyball player at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster. “Breaking the tie was tough, but I just shoved my face into the plate.”
Another Munster youth, Austin Talbot, claimed first place in the 13-17 age group. A football and baseball player for Munster High School, Talbot admitted to being a big eater.
But, as Talbot noted, “It was hard to swallow.”
The competition featured a number of repeat contestants. Competing with Talbot in the teen age group was last year’s champion, Tyler Panozzo of Mokena, Ill.
“I just inhale it,” Panozzo said. “I put my mouth in and see how much I can swallow.”