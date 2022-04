Coroner identifies victim in Hammond apartment fire

HAMMOND — A 54-year-old man was killed after an April 7 apartment fire at the Renaissance Towers at 524 Michigan St. in Hammond.

The Lake County coroner used dental records to identify Sean D. Rockett, a resident of Renaissance Towers, as the victim.

The Hammond Fire Department responded to the fire on the ninth floor of the apartment building at about 2:45 a.m. The blaze caused peripheral damage to the building and three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Rockett's cause of death is pending, according to the Lake County coroner.

