Coroner IDs two men killed in Hammond crash

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office has identified the two men killed Thursday afternoon in a crash near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 131st Place in Hammond.
They are: Desmond Anthony Torres, 27, of Hammond; and Victor Ocampo De Leon y Pena, 43, of Hammond.
Both men suffered blunt force trauma and each of their deaths were classified as accidental, according to the coroner's office.
Hammond Police said reckless driving was the cause of the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:15 p.m.
The men killed in the crash each were driving a vehicle. A passenger in one of the vehicles also was seriously injured in the crash, police said.
PHOTOS: Construction is underway in downtown Hammond
Downtown Hammond construction
Construction continues on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond.
John J. Watkins The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Part of the downtown redevelopment includes the creation of an outdoor plaza. The plaza will sit in front of Tailor Row, one of the three apartment complexes coming to the downtown area.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Construction continues on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond.
John J. Watkins The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Hammond broke ground on the downtown redevelopment in April. Crews are currently working on the Hohman Avenue redesign and the Rimbach Street realignment.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Anne Anderson is the Hammond Director of Economic Development.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Traffic on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond must detour to avoid ongoing construction work. Both the Rimbach and the Hohman projects will be largely complete by the end of this year.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Construction continues on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond.
John J. Watkins The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Anne Anderson is the Hammond Director of Economic Development.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
Construction crews are currently working on the west side of Hohman Avenue. Later in the summer, work will begin on the east side.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Hammond construction
The Towle Theater is surviving the construction on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!