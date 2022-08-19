Coroner IDs two men killed in Hammond crash

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office has identified the two men killed Thursday afternoon in a crash near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 131st Place in Hammond.

They are: Desmond Anthony Torres, 27, of Hammond; and Victor Ocampo De Leon y Pena, 43, of Hammond.

Both men suffered blunt force trauma and each of their deaths were classified as accidental, according to the coroner's office.

Hammond Police said reckless driving was the cause of the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:15 p.m.

The men killed in the crash each were driving a vehicle. A passenger in one of the vehicles also was seriously injured in the crash, police said.