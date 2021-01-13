 Skip to main content
Coroner searches for family of deceased Hammond man
Coroner searches for family of deceased Hammond man

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

HAMMOND — Officials are searching for the family of a Hammond man who recently died.

The remains of Julio Alacon, 58, are currently in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office. 

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey asked the public's help on Wednesday to find family members of the deceased. 

Alacon is described as a 58-year-old Hispanic man who was known to frequent the 4800 block of Ash Street in Hammond.

Anyone who has information about Alacon is asked to call the Lake County Coroner's office at 219-755-3265. 

