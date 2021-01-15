Coroner searches for family of deceased Hammond woman

HAMMOND — Officials are searching for the family of a Hammond woman who recently died.

The remains of Mary A. Rosbrough, 69, are currently in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office. Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey asked the public's help on Friday to find Rosbrough's family members.

The woman's name was previously unknown but through further investigation she was later identified.

Rosbrough is described as a white woman who lived at 20 Carroll St. in Hammond.

Anyone who has information about the woman is asked to call the Lake County Coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.