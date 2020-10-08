Coroner seeks family of woman who died at Hammond hotel

HAMMOND — A 72-year-old woman remains in the care of the coroner’s office after she was found dead at a Hammond hotel. No relatives have yet stepped forward, the coroner said.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey has asked for the public’s help in finding the family of Lorraine Biehl, 72, of Hammond. On Wednesday, Biehl was found unresponsive at Courtyard Inn in Hammond and she was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

Biehl previously lived at 15 Webb Street and is believed to have relatives in Northwest Indiana or the Chicago area. No foul play is suspected in the woman's death.

Anyone with information on Biehl or her family is asked to call the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

