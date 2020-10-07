Courts target more than 500 domestic violence offenders in possession of firearms to prevent homicides

HAMMOND — The U.S. Department of Justice has carried out more than 500 domestic violence charges involving firearms this year, including cases in Northwest Indiana.
Of the more than 500 cases, 13 of them were handled by the Northern District Indiana courts in Hammond, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. The cases include 337 domestic violence felon in possession of a firearm charges, 54 possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order charges, and 142 possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.
Kirsch said it is illegal for anyone with domestic violence convictions, including misdemeanors and felonies, to own a firearm. Firearms are also prohibited from anyone with a domestic violence-related protective order.
“The data shows that offenders with domestic violence in their past pose a high risk of homicide,” Kirsch said. “In fact, domestic violence abusers with a gun in the home are five times more likely to kill their partners.”
In 2019, the first-ever Domestic Violence Working Group was developed by Attorney General William Barr. The initiative combines efforts of law enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and U.S. Attorneys’ offices. The acting director of the group, Regina Lombardo, targets firearm-related domestic violence cases as a priority.
Barr said statistics show that when those convicted of domestic violence own firearms, the offender’s families and partners are at higher risk to be killed or injured by gunfire.
“In fact, in some communities across America, roughly half of the homicides are related to domestic violence,” Barr said.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, 1 in 6 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner, Lombardo said.
“Nearly half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner,” Lombardo said. “The ATF is committed to aggressively pursuing prohibited possession of firearms due to domestic violence convictions and certain protective orders. It is another way we prevent violent gun crime within our communities.”
For more information or to find resources to receive help if someone is a victim of domestic violence, people can visit www.thehotline.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Adam Jerry King
Ahmad Zaid
Alexander Little
Amber Mazoch
Amber Myles
Amber Schwanke
Andy Richardson
Anthony Lamar Johnson
Anthony Navakas
Anthony Tom Glenn
Articisse Brown
Bernard Weatherly
Brandon Kellum
Brandon Spencer
Brian Cebra
Brittni Ann Campbell
Cameron Devine
Christopher Bell Lehmen
Christopher Grant
Daisy Perez
Damario Lamarr Crawford Jr.
David James Chiarelli
David Robinson
Demetrius Rodgers
Deric Larnard Payton
Dion Marshall
Domenico Anthony Polizzi
Dorothy Ann Mitchell
Edward Auksel
Ethan Nathaniel White
Gerald Taylor
Gregory Lante Glenn
James Gill
James McGahan
James Wells Jones
Jermaine Tito Carr
Jermiah Anthony Sanchez
Jesica Barboza
Johnny Wilbourn
Jonathan Augustynski
Jose Hernandez
Joseph Yankee
Josue Torres
Julian Corral
Kayla Valenzuela
Kerry Lee Peach
Kevin Davon Ursey
Lashawn Reed
Layla Lewis
Legacci Breonna Isbel
Luis Jimenez
Marcus Wade Johnson
Mario Brooks
Marques Good
Megan Renee Steriovski
Melvin Pumphrey
Mercedes Cruz
Mia Holmes
Michael Lulkowski
Nicholas Bray
Nicole Marie Vukin
Qiyona Johnson
Renee Marie Colbert
Robert Earl Patterson Jr.
Roberto Miranda
Shawn Pewitt
Shretha Johnson
Travis Richardson
William Alvin Best
William Carey
Willie Reed
Windell Dowe
