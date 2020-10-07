 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courts target more than 500 domestic violence offenders in possession of firearms to prevent homicides
alert urgent

Courts target more than 500 domestic violence offenders in possession of firearms to prevent homicides

{{featured_button_text}}
guns times files photo STOCK

Times files photo

 Lauren Cross

HAMMOND — The U.S. Department of Justice has carried out more than 500 domestic violence charges involving firearms this year, including cases in Northwest Indiana.

Of the more than 500 cases, 13 of them were handled by the Northern District Indiana courts in Hammond, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. The cases include 337 domestic violence felon in possession of a firearm charges, 54 possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order charges, and 142 possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.

Kirsch said it is illegal for anyone with domestic violence convictions, including misdemeanors and felonies, to own a firearm. Firearms are also prohibited from anyone with a domestic violence-related protective order.

“The data shows that offenders with domestic violence in their past pose a high risk of homicide,” Kirsch said. “In fact, domestic violence abusers with a gun in the home are five times more likely to kill their partners.”

In 2019, the first-ever Domestic Violence Working Group was developed by Attorney General William Barr. The initiative combines efforts of law enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and U.S. Attorneys’ offices. The acting director of the group, Regina Lombardo, targets firearm-related domestic violence cases as a priority.

Barr said statistics show that when those convicted of domestic violence own firearms, the offender’s families and partners are at higher risk to be killed or injured by gunfire.

“In fact, in some communities across America, roughly half of the homicides are related to domestic violence,” Barr said.

According to the Centers of Disease Control, 1 in 6 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner, Lombardo said.

“Nearly half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner,” Lombardo said. “The ATF is committed to aggressively pursuing prohibited possession of firearms due to domestic violence convictions and certain protective orders. It is another way we prevent violent gun crime within our communities.”

For more information or to find resources to receive help if someone is a victim of domestic violence, people can visit www.thehotline.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hammond pond rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts