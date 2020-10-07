Courts target more than 500 domestic violence offenders in possession of firearms to prevent homicides

HAMMOND — The U.S. Department of Justice has carried out more than 500 domestic violence charges involving firearms this year, including cases in Northwest Indiana.

Of the more than 500 cases, 13 of them were handled by the Northern District Indiana courts in Hammond, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. The cases include 337 domestic violence felon in possession of a firearm charges, 54 possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order charges, and 142 possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.

Kirsch said it is illegal for anyone with domestic violence convictions, including misdemeanors and felonies, to own a firearm. Firearms are also prohibited from anyone with a domestic violence-related protective order.

“The data shows that offenders with domestic violence in their past pose a high risk of homicide,” Kirsch said. “In fact, domestic violence abusers with a gun in the home are five times more likely to kill their partners.”

In 2019, the first-ever Domestic Violence Working Group was developed by Attorney General William Barr. The initiative combines efforts of law enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and U.S. Attorneys’ offices. The acting director of the group, Regina Lombardo, targets firearm-related domestic violence cases as a priority.