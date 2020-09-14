 Skip to main content
Crash closes westbound Indiana Toll Road lanes near West Point Toll Plaza
Indiana Toll Road

Drivers travel along the Indiana Toll Road recently in Hammond.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — An early-morning crash closed all westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road leaving the West Point Toll Plaza, officials said.

Indiana Police responded about 6 a.m. to mile marker 1.5 westbound for a single-vehicle crash, dispatchers said. Emergency were still on the scene about 6:20 a.m.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

Drivers should expect delays as crews clear the scene, police said.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

