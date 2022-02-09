 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cyclist safety: New bike bridge coming to Calumet Avenue in Hammond

Little Calumet River Trail Bridge

The bridge's design is meant to resemble the natural elements found along the Little Calumet River. 

 Provided
Little Calumet Pedestrian Bridge

Hammond is putting a pedestrian bridge in along the Little Calumet River Trail to make the Calumet Avenue crossing safer.

HAMMOND — A new pedestrian bridge will give cyclists a safer way to cross Calumet Avenue in Hammond. 

The bridge, a part of the Little Calumet River Trail, will go over Calumet Avenue so that bikers and pedestrians do not have to cross at-grade. Located near the east bound exit for Interstate 80/94, City Engineer Dean Button said the trail's current crossing is "somewhat dangerous."

The Little Calumet River Trail Pedestrian Bridge was designed in 2019. Last May, Hammond worked with Munster and the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to finalize the aesthetic elements of the project. 

The project will cost a total of $6.2 million, and much of the construction will be completed this year, though some may "bleed into 2023," Button said.

The bridge will be built with $5 million of American Rescue Plan funding and $1 million from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission. During a Monday meeting, the Hammond Capital Improvement Board unanimously approved funding the remainder of the project, a total of $287,500. 

Little Calumet Trail Bike Bridge

The east approach for the new bridge will have a rest area and bike maintenance station. 

The east side of the bridge will have a rest area with seating, a bike maintenance station and a native wildflower garden. The bridge will be topped with a "Welcome to Hammond" sign and arches covered in colorful, semi-transparent fabrics. 

Little Calumet Pedestrian Bridge

Hammond is putting a pedestrian bridge in along the Little Calumet River Trail to make the Calumet Avenue crossing safer.

The bridge was designed to "capture the nature along the Little Calumet," Button said. The steel railings will be colored brown and shaped to resemble branches or reeds and the cement columns will have an irregular shape, similar to rock.

The fabric along the archway will be shades of green, yellow, blue and brown, "coloration that tips our hat to the river," Button explained. 

