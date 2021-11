UPDATE: Remains of a child found in Region pond

HAMMOND — The remains of a child under the age of 5 were found Thursday in a pond located at the exit ramp to the Kennedy Avenue northbound lanes, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The child was confirmed to be a black female, but no other identifying information was immediately known.

The remains were found after construction workers called 911 shortly after noon reporting a body floating in the retention pond, police said.

Divers recovered the remains and continue to search the area for more possible evidence.

Fifield said authorities are working with Illinois agencies on the investigation.

The ramp of eastbound I-80/94 is closed near Kennedy Avenue; drivers are advised to find alternative routes if they are traveling east on the interstate near the 3.3 mile marker.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

