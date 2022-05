Defense questions star witness's credibility as triple murder trial opens

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a Whiting man on trial this week in a triple murder case told jurors the state's case hinges on the credibility of a co-defendant who expects to see two murder counts against him dismissed in exchange for his testimony.

The defendant, James H. Higgason III, 52, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in the bludgeoning deaths of Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago; Elva Tamez, 36; and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Higgason's co-defendant, David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, is expected to be the state's star witness during Higgason's trial this week.

Copley pleaded guilty in October to one count of murder linked to Hodge's death and agreed to a 45-year prison sentence.

Matthew Fech, who is representing Higgason along with attorney Mark Gruenhagen, said prosecutors want jurors to put their faith in Copley.

"A man who admitted to a witness that he was lethal with a board and he beat them to death," Fech said.

The defense attorney told jurors the evidence would show Copley and someone else killed Tamez, Hodge and Ross, but it would not be clear that that someone was Higgason.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson told jurors they would hear two phone calls between Higgason and Copley, which were recorded by police in 1998, in which Higgason denies the killings but says, "They might give us the electric chair."

During the calls, Higgason told Copley not to go to the police and said he didn't want to discuss anything over the phone, the deputy prosecutor said.

Copley was expected to testify he and Higgason left the house with drugs and money after the killings, he said.

DNA analysis in 2008 was inconclusive with regard to Copley and Higgason, Anderson said.

However, DNA analysis had improved by 2020, when evidence was resubmitted to a state lab, he said.

Results showed strong support for Copley being a contributor to DNA under Tamez's fingernails and more moderate support for Higgason also being a contributor, Anderson said.

The defense urged the jury to pay close attention to testimony from a DNA analyst with Indiana State Police.

One of the first witnesses called by Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes was Linda F. Hodge, the mother of Jerod "Buddy" Hodge.

Linda Hodge testified she was making Sunday dinner when several people arrived at her Chicago home and told her three bodies had been seen at the home on Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

She called 911 and told a dispatcher, "They say it's my son."

Hodge said she no longer remembers who came to her home. She denied knowing any of the people police initially developed as possible suspects.

