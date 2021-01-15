DNA ties Hammond man to decades-old murder and 3 rapes, police say

Until Hammond police arrested Marshall in November, all three cases remained unsolved, Kellogg said. After matching Marshall’s DNA, Ohio detectives contacted the Hammond Police Department and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

At the time, Marshall was living in the 900 block of State Street in Hammond and was released with an ankle monitor awaiting his trial for the confinement charge.

On Friday morning, Hammond police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force arrested Marshall without incident outside of his residence.

The Hammond Police Department thanked the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and the US Marshall’s Great Lakes Task Force for their cooperative efforts to capture and charge Marshall.