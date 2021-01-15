DNA ties Hammond man to decades-old murder and 3 rapes, police say

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested as a suspect of murder and multiple rapes that happened 20 years ago after a DNA sample put investigators on his trail, police said.
On Friday 54-year-old Kenneth M. Marshall, of Hammond, was arrested after a criminal confinement case led police to identify him as a suspect in multiple cases, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal confinement causing serious bodily injury from an incident in November 2020. A DNA sample was collected from him by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department to enter it into a national DNA database.
As a result, detectives from the State of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation laboratory found that Marshall’s DNA profile matched with a previously unidentified suspect accused of one murder and three rapes— each which happened more than 20 years ago.
Marshall was suspected of a series of crimes in 2000 in Toledo, Ohio, Kellogg said.
In April 2000, a 19-year-old woman was raped and murdered in her apartment.
In August 2000, a man abducted a 17-year-old girl as she walked through a parking lot and raped her.
In October 2000, a 13-year-old girl was abducted at a bus stop and then raped.
Until Hammond police arrested Marshall in November, all three cases remained unsolved, Kellogg said. After matching Marshall’s DNA, Ohio detectives contacted the Hammond Police Department and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.
At the time, Marshall was living in the 900 block of State Street in Hammond and was released with an ankle monitor awaiting his trial for the confinement charge.
On Friday morning, Hammond police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force arrested Marshall without incident outside of his residence.
The Hammond Police Department thanked the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and the US Marshall’s Great Lakes Task Force for their cooperative efforts to capture and charge Marshall.
“The Hammond Police Department is proud to have assisted in removing a murder and rape suspect from the streets,” Kellogg said. “We work well with all local, state, and federal agencies seeking assistance. If criminals think they are safe in our city, they are not. The police department will work diligently to get them in custody to keep our city safe.”