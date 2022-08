Driver died after veering off road, striking fence, police say

HAMMOND — A 33-year-old woman died Thursday after the car she was driving veered off the road and struck a fence, police said.

Larissa Peterson, of Hammond, died at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond after the crash about 2:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Jackson Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Hammond police.

A 2-year-old child riding with Peterson in a 2013 Toyota Camry was not hurt in the crash, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Child Protective Services took custody of the girl, he said.

Witnesses told police that the Camry veered off the road and struck a fence and that no other vehicles were involved.

Peterson's cause and manner of death were blunt force trauma in an accident, a coroner's release said.