Driver fatally hits pedestrian in Strack & Van Til parking lot, flees scene, police say

HAMMOND — Authorities are searching for a driver who they say fatally struck a man in a grocery store parking lot and fled the scene.

Justin Fanslau, 51, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 4:18 a.m. Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At 4:56 p.m. Nov. 14 officers responded to a hit-and-run crash reported at Strack & Van Til in the 100 block of Sibley Street, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Fanslau walking in the parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the area, leaving the injured man at the scene, police said. The victim was taken to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle that struck Fanslau was described as a dark-colored late 2000s model Ford Edge with Indiana plates.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Hammond Police Department Sgt. Gary Sparks at 219-852-2942.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.