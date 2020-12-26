Family loses everything in fire before holidays; GoFundMe created to help in time of need

Gutierrez said at the time, her 19-year-old daughter was at home with her three younger siblings, ages 13, 10 and 7 years old, and their two dogs. The daughter was wrapping gifts on the first floor when she was alerted by the sight of smoke.

She then got her siblings and pets safely outside by the time firefighters arrived.

The lived in the home for 11 years and it appears that everything inside has been destroyed, Gutierrez said. She said there were many sentimental possessions in the home, such as their pet dog's cremated ashes and family photos.

"We haven't been able to go in yet because it's a safety hazard," she said. "But everything is covered in ashes."

The family has been staying at a hotel during Christmas week and plans to stay with relatives while they figure out whether their home is salvageable or if they must start at square one.

So far the GoFundMe has collected $4,000 of the $10,000 fundraising goal.