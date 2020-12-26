Family loses everything in fire before holidays; GoFundMe created to help in time of need

HAMMOND — A family of six has been displaced from their home and lost all of their belongings and in a fire just days before Christmas.
Rebecca Gutierrez, a mother of four, said all of the family's gifts that were being stored in the basement were turned into a melted, charred pile of rubble. Likewise, the Christmas tree and their holiday dinner in the fridge went up in flames.
Friends and relatives have since started a GoFundMe called "Gutierrez Family Fund" to help them during their time of need.
"The timing couldn't have been worse with it being right before Christmas," Gutierrez said. "It's been a bad year to say the least."
At 4:18 p.m. Tuesday firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 900 block of 175th Place in Hammond, Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith said.
When crews arrived, they found an intense fire in the basement. Flames and smoke spread to the levels above and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
There were no injuries and assessments of the damage have not yet been completed, Smith said. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Gutierrez said at the time, her 19-year-old daughter was at home with her three younger siblings, ages 13, 10 and 7 years old, and their two dogs. The daughter was wrapping gifts on the first floor when she was alerted by the sight of smoke.
She then got her siblings and pets safely outside by the time firefighters arrived.
The lived in the home for 11 years and it appears that everything inside has been destroyed, Gutierrez said. She said there were many sentimental possessions in the home, such as their pet dog's cremated ashes and family photos.
"We haven't been able to go in yet because it's a safety hazard," she said. "But everything is covered in ashes."
The family has been staying at a hotel during Christmas week and plans to stay with relatives while they figure out whether their home is salvageable or if they must start at square one.
So far the GoFundMe has collected $4,000 of the $10,000 fundraising goal.
"I never understood before what it meant when someone said they lost everything," Gutierrez said. "I walked away that day with what I had on my back. Now we are figuring out the next step and are just grateful to all be together. We can never get enough prayers, if anything else."