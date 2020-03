Family seeks help finding missing Hammond man

HAMMOND — A Hammond man with health conditions has been missing since Monday, his family said.

Billy Jack Cather, 37, of Hammond, was last seen Monday heading toward Warsaw, Indiana, his sister Tammy Cather-Moss said. Cather is driving a 2006 Ford Fusion described as silver/green or light green, she said.

The family reported him missing to Hammond police and have since called jails, hospitals, state police and more searching for Cather. Cather-Moss said her brother has health issues and she is worried for his safety. She also said his vehicle may have mechanical issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said he has not had contact with family or friends and has not been online or on social media since he was last seen.

“Nobody has heard from him, which is not like him at all,” Cather-Moss said. “We’re trying everything we can to get the word out.”

Anyone with information should call Hammond police Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.