Feds want violent robber to pay $723K to injured liquor store owner, serve 18 years in prison

HAMMOND — A Hammond man who nearly killed a store clerk in 2015 as he carried out a string of violent armed robberies could serve 28 years in prison and pay $723,445 in victim restitution if federal prosecutors get their way at sentencing.
Gregory Joshua Smith, 28, pleaded guilty in December 2019 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich to nine felony counts that could carry a maximum penalty of decades in prison.
Smith’s girlfriends, Jessica Tate, of Hammond, and Heather Wright, of Gary, also were charged in the case. They allegedly committed the armed robberies using Tate’s car.
Smith, Tate and Wright carried out the robberies at Nate's Tobacco, 1403 173rd St., and Gallops Marathon, 6502 Kennedy Ave., both on Nov. 13; Witham's gas station, 2847 165th St. on Nov. 14; Boost Mobile, 3506 165th St. on Nov. 16; Hammond Liquors, 7448 Columbia Ave., Manny's Chicago Style Dawgs House, 6217 Kennedy Ave., and Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th St. — all on Nov. 19.
For all but the Hammond Liquors robbery, both Tate and Wright drove Smith to the robbery and waited in the car while Smith committed the armed robbery, court records state. In the Hammond Liquors robbery, only Wright drove Smith, records state.
Tate and Wright previously pleaded guilty last year to their roles in the holdups. Tate was sentenced in July to one year of probation, including three months of home detention. Wright was sentenced to two years of probation, including a year of home detention. Each has been ordered to pay $2,890.88 in restitution.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, U.S. prosecutors said while each robbery was “no doubt terrifying” for everyone involved, the Hammond Liquors robbery was “terrifying on a wholly different level.”
The store clerk, identified as Victim 1, did not believe Smith’s gun was real until he shot her, prosecutors said.
The woman had to be put in a medically induced coma to be treated for her wounds and lost her arm as a result. She was hospitalized for two months and underwent months of physical rehab, court records show.
The victim and her husband, who owned Hammond Liquors, sold the store as a result of the robbery, and their lives were “entirely changed” from that moment forward, prosecutors said.
Video footage during another robbery shows an older man leave Withman’s gas station in Hammond on Nov. 14, 2015, as Smith enters, prosecutors said. Smith “puts his hands on the older man” and pushes him back into the building as he shows his gun.
Prosecutors have asked a judge in the case to consider this “aggravating conduct” and enhance the terms of his sentencing.
Smith, who was 23 at the time of the robberies, faces a maximum of 20 years for each of his seven robbery counts, plus a 17-year minimum for the firearm offenses.
The federal government is recommending a 135-month prison sentence on six robbery counts, a consecutive 10-year term for discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and another seven years for brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.
Smith’s attorneys are seeking a 18-year sentence, followed up with supervised release and credit for time already served. They are also asking that he receive mental health and residential drug treatment, noting reports that his behavior was particularly “out of control, bizarre and terrifying” shortly before the robberies, court records show.
His plea last year was part of an agreement between him and the U.S. attorney’s office. He is forgoing his right to a jury trial in return for federal prosecutors recommending he receive a more lenient sentence.
The case was delayed several times over the years as Smith twice underwent lengthy psychiatric examinations before the court determined him to be mentally competent to stand trial.
Smith was a convicted felon when he carried out the crimes and did not graduate high school. He is accused of exerting “power and control” over co-defendants Tate and Wright with whom he was romantically involved.