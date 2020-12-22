Feds want violent robber to pay $723K to injured liquor store owner, serve 18 years in prison

In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, U.S. prosecutors said while each robbery was “no doubt terrifying” for everyone involved, the Hammond Liquors robbery was “terrifying on a wholly different level.”

The store clerk, identified as Victim 1, did not believe Smith’s gun was real until he shot her, prosecutors said.

The woman had to be put in a medically induced coma to be treated for her wounds and lost her arm as a result. She was hospitalized for two months and underwent months of physical rehab, court records show.

The victim and her husband, who owned Hammond Liquors, sold the store as a result of the robbery, and their lives were “entirely changed” from that moment forward, prosecutors said.

Video footage during another robbery shows an older man leave Withman’s gas station in Hammond on Nov. 14, 2015, as Smith enters, prosecutors said. Smith “puts his hands on the older man” and pushes him back into the building as he shows his gun.

Prosecutors have asked a judge in the case to consider this “aggravating conduct” and enhance the terms of his sentencing.