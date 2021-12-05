Former law office of murdered attorney a 'total loss' after structure fire

Ham fire and police stock (copy) Hammond firefighters battled a massive structure fire Sunday morning at the former law office of of William "Bill" Enslen, a prominent region …

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters battled a massive structure fire Sunday morning at the former law office of of William "Bill" Enslen, a prominent Region attorney who was killed at his Hobart home earlier this year.

The Hammond Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 142 Rimbach St. around 2:30 a.m. after a Calumet City police officer noticed smoke, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.

The fire rendered the building a "total loss," but no surrounding buildings were impacted, Smith said. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Smith said the cause of the fire is still "under investigation."

Firefighters had to be evacuated from the structure when the roof fell and the building started to "collapse in on itself," Smith said. Two aerial fire trucks and three engines were used to get the fire under control. As of 2:50 p.m., a demolition crew was on the scene helping Hammond firefighters reach smaller pockets of the fire, Smith said.