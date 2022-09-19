Former US Rep. Pete Visclosky, state Rep. Carolyn B. Jackson to be honored by Hammond NAACP

HAMMOND — Former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, state Rep. Carolyn B. Jackson and others are slated to be honored with the NAACP’s Community Service Award.

The Hammond NAACP branch plans to confer the award on Visclosky, Jackson, Dr. Yvonne M. Frank, Rev. Dr. Shirley Gillespie and Dr. Janet Seabrook at its 2022 Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon. Visclosky represented Northwest Indiana in Congress for 36 years before retiring last year.

The NAACP, which fights for equality and justice, plans to host its Freedom Luncheon at noon Saturday at Dynasty Banquet Hall at 4125 Calumet Avenue in Hammond. It's one of its most popular annual events.

Speakers will address issues of importance for local minority groups. The theme this year is "This Is Power."

“We are fighting hard every day to improve lives for all residents of Northwest Indiana,” said Rev. Homer Cobb, president of Hammond NAACP. “Our inspirations are the heroes of the Civil Rights Movement, and we are bringing that same spirit to our work today. It is very clear that it is needed, but also clear that the power is there if we boldly stand up and take it.”

Dan Duster, the great-grandson of NAACP founder Ida B. Wells, will give a talk at the Annual Freedom Luncheon. The event will include a meal, networking and a presentation on the history of Motown music.

Tickets are $50 and sponsorships are open for local businesses and organizations.

To order tickets, contact Cobb at 219.670.0883 or Diana Sloan at diana_ball@juno.com.

For more information, visit naacphammondin.org.