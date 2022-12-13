Franciscan Health Hammond hospital will soon stop receiving ambulances

HAMMOND — Franciscan Health will soon stop taking ambulances at the 122-year-old Franciscan Health Hospital in downtown Hammond.

The Mishawkwa-based health care system is closing the emergency room and ceasing to provide inpatient care at the 226-bed hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. that dates back to 1898. While Franciscan Health will maintain medical offices in downtown Hammond, its disinvestment in Northwest Indiana's largest city will effectively end the former St. Margaret's run as a hospital, as it will no longer offer basic hospital services like overnight stays for observation.

In anticipation of the closing, Franciscan Health notified first responders Monday morning that it will start turning away ambulances at 6 a.m. Dec. 23. Franciscan Health Hammond's Emergency Department will continue to take walk-in patients until Dec. 31.

A Franciscan spokesperson said the decision to no longer take ambulances just before Christmas was in anticipation of the previous announcement that the emergency room would close at the end of the year.

Local fire departments in some of the Region's most densely populated communities are bracing to have to drive patients farther to get life-saving medical care.

Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert said the department's ambulances would take patients to the Community and Franciscan hospitals in Munster and the Ingalls hospital in Harvey.

"Depending on the location of the call, you can add on average an additional 10 minutes of transport time to the hospital. We are equipped to handle the extra downtime of our primary ambulances," he said. "We currently have three ambulances in service and are planning on adding a fourth during peak hours of the day. In addition, each fire engine is equipped with ALS equipment and staffed with paramedics."

The Hammond Fire Department will take patients to the Community and Franciscan hospitals in Munster and the St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

"It's going to add seven, eight, 10 minutes to the drive no matter what," Fire Chief Jeff Smith said. "It's going to be farther and take more time."

St. Catherine was already closest to Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood. But the lack of the downtown hospital will add on transport time almost everywhere else, Smith said.

"Patients get their choice of where they want to go," he said. "If they have a doctor at Community, we can take them there."

Trauma patients who suffered stabbings or shootings will continue to be taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn or the University of Chicago hospital in Hyde Park.

"If someone is having trouble breathing, we're just going to get them to the closest hospital so the emergency room doctors can take care of them," he said.

More ER patients are going to flood into local hospitals in Munster as several area fire departments will now be forced to divert patients there, Smith said.

"It's just sad," he said. "We had a hospital for 100 years. It was so convenient. Thousands and thousands of people were treated there, and now it won't be there anymore. It's upsetting."

Franciscan Health has been demolishing large parts of the 800,000-square-foot hospital that stood nine stories high. It continues to maintain offices in downtown Hammond, including the Dr. John Lanman Clinic for the uninsured and underinsured, the Fresh Start Market for the food insecure, a Diaper Pantry, the Prenatal Assistance Program, a primary care clinic, dialysis, anticoagulation clinic, a multi-specialty clinic and the women’s health center.

The disinvestment will have a major impact, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

"It means that Hammond firefighters will be tied up on ambulance runs in Munster, waiting for the patients to be cleared for an hour or two," he said. "When someone has a heart attack, it will take longer to get there. It will take longer to get back to a heart attack victim. People will die. That's an uncomfortable fact because it's a religious group that's supposed to be devoted to helping the poor. But this will increase response times and ambulances will be tied up waiting in another town while patients are waiting with life-threatening conditions."

Hammond has the largest fire department in Northwest Indiana and the most staff but that might not help people who need to get to the hospital as soon as possible, McDermott said.

"People who are bleeding or gasping for air will have to wait longer to get emergency room care," he said. "That's a fact."

McDermott said he planned to soon meet with Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones to discuss what to do next. He said Franciscan Health has a track record of abandoning less affluent people in communities with economic challenges, such as Chicago Heights or Beech Grove.

"These are supposed to be religious people, but all their decisions are financial," he said. "It's absolutely galling. They moved out of Chicago Heights and went to Olympia Fields. They moved out of the city of Michigan City and went out by the highway. They're doing the same in Crown Point. They move from areas with needy people to where the wealthy live."

McDermott said he was again blindsided by Franciscan's announcement that it would no longer welcome ambulances Dec. 23.

"Last time they said they would keep the emergency room open, and they didn't do that," he said. "We're evaluating all of our options with the promises they made to us."

