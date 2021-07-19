 Skip to main content
Friends plan search for Hammond man missing for 2 weeks
HAMMOND — Friends are planning a search Monday night for a Hammond man who has been missing for about two weeks, they said.

Jessie James Gomez, 43, was last seen July 5 in the area of Home Plate Pub, 3105 165th St., said Frank Rodriguez, Gomez's friend.

Gomez is homeless and is known to frequent bars in the city's Hessville neighborhood, friends said. He's been known to disappear for a day or two, but never for two weeks, they said.

"Me and him, we talked every single day," Rodriguez said. "Everybody knows him."

Rodriguez said he fears something may have happened to Gomez, who hasn't checked his messages in about two weeks, he said.

Rodriguez filed a missing persons report with Hammond police Saturday, he said. Hammond police confirmed a report was received.

Friends are planning a search starting at 6 p.m. Monday from Home Plate Pub. They plan to search the wooded area near the bar, Rodriguez said.

Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to wear pants and insect repellent.

