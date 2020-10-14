Gaming, gasoline revenue hit hard in Hammond; $85M budget on table includes salary, water rate hikes

HAMMOND — The city’s proposed 2021 budget accounts for pandemic-related blows to gaming, parks, and motor vehicle/highway revenue sources, sets up a rainy day fund, and gives 2% employee raises.

The budget also accounts for a planned water rate hike — the city's first since 1985.

The $85 million budget reflects a 2.3% decrease from this year's budget. An outline was introduced at Tuesday night’s Hammond City Council meeting and it will be up for discussion again at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 for the Council of The Whole meeting at City Hall.

Gaming revenue is down 38%, a revenue source that the city has relied "too much on" in years’ past, McDermott said.

Services and fees are down by about $120,000, or 40%, while parks revenue tied to the Sportsplex, the Jean Shepard Center and parks is down by $120,000, or 20%, the mayor said.

The city’s revenue from the gasoline tax — normally “a relatively stable source of revenue” — is down by $600,000, or 18%, over last year due to pandemic-related drop in gasoline sales, McDermott said.

The city also lost $425,000 in revenue this year from the city’s local option income tax revenue Hammond receives from the state and county for public safety and development.