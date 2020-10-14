Gaming, gasoline revenue hit hard in Hammond; $85M budget on table includes salary, water rate hikes

HAMMOND — The city’s proposed 2021 budget accounts for pandemic-related blows to gaming, parks, and motor vehicle/highway revenue sources, sets up a rainy day fund, and gives 2% employee raises.
The budget also accounts for a planned water rate hike — the city's first since 1985.
The $85 million budget reflects a 2.3% decrease from this year's budget. An outline was introduced at Tuesday night’s Hammond City Council meeting and it will be up for discussion again at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 for the Council of The Whole meeting at City Hall.
Gaming revenue is down 38%, a revenue source that the city has relied "too much on" in years’ past, McDermott said.
Services and fees are down by about $120,000, or 40%, while parks revenue tied to the Sportsplex, the Jean Shepard Center and parks is down by $120,000, or 20%, the mayor said.
The city’s revenue from the gasoline tax — normally “a relatively stable source of revenue” — is down by $600,000, or 18%, over last year due to pandemic-related drop in gasoline sales, McDermott said.
The city also lost $425,000 in revenue this year from the city’s local option income tax revenue Hammond receives from the state and county for public safety and development.
About $55 million of the city’s budget is dedicated to funding police and fire departments, while the city anticipates receiving only $33 million in property tax collections next year. The second largest line item goes to employee health insurance benefits, medical claims and litigation.
“So how do we gap this … We’re $22 million upside down with public safety,” McDermott said.
To combat the impact of state-mandated limits on property tax collections, the city has proposed cutting 21 positions, including 15 in police and fire, three in public works, and in code enforcement, city council and city hall security.
Water rate hike
McDermott is proposing a water rate hike for city residents — from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons — to account for much-needed infrastructure improvements.
The average Hammond resident, using 5,000 gallons per month, would see a bill increase of about $7.30, McDermott said.
“I was in 10th grade when we saw our last hike,” McDermott told Hammond council members.
The move could position Hammond, a wholesale water supplier to numerous communities in Chicago’s southeast suburbs and in the Region, to remain competitive with Chicago while also increasing overall revenue from future sales.
State law allows Hammond to charge Indiana communities up to 15% above what the city charges city residents, and Hammond can charge what they want to Illinois communities — within reason to stay competitive.
The budget also sets aside gaming dollars for the mayor and each councilperson, in addition to a $750,000 "rainy day" fund. The Gaming Advisory Committee, which accepts applications from nonprofits and other community organizations, will also receive $750,000 for grants.
The budget anticipates nearly $12 million being set aside for the newly formed Capital Improvement Board to utilize gaming money throughout the city.
State law requires municipalities approve a budget by Nov. 1.
