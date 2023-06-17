HAMMOND — Methamphetamine became the gateway drug for Lauren Bowen at age 12.

Two years later, she was helplessly addicted to heroin.

Between serving jail time and battling drug abuse, Bowen had little hope of becoming sober. Her mindset abruptly changed in February 2022 after she discovered she was pregnant.

“There was no chance I’d be a mother if I didn’t do something,” Bowen said. “I was only able to stay sober on my own for a couple months so I came to Gatehouse.”

Bowen, 21, was 7-months pregnant when she sought help from Leslie McCormick and Denise Donahue at Gatehouse Recovery Home for Women in Hammond. McCormick agreed to allow Bowen to raise her newborn son, Gabriel, at Gatehouse if she was granted custody. And more importantly, if she stayed sober.

“I never expected such an opportunity,” Bowen said. “I passed all the screenings and brought Gabriel home. It’s been a learning experience, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

McCormick and Donahue have taught more than 40 women struggling with addiction how to live a life of sobriety — a life the two women once thought they wouldn't achieve.

'Peace of mind’

“There was something at Gatehouse that was comforting to me,” Maranda Stephen, another resident, said. “It made me feel like I could do it. The way the women carried themselves was something I wanted.”

Stephen’s youth was less than ideal compared to typical childhoods. Her mother gave birth to her at 13. Her father was 21. He went to prison for it.

“My mom ended up becoming an addict herself when I was 10,” she said. “I only had her for the first 10 years of my life, but she was also a child.”

Stephen, 26, followed in similar footsteps as her mother. She became pregnant her sophomore year of high school. After she left her son’s father, she began taking pills, smoking and drinking. Her addiction to substances progressed into an addiction of toxic relationships.

Her dangerous habits led to arrests, criminal charges and jail time.

“The jail stays got longer and the drugs I was doing got harder and worse," she said.

At 19, Stephen checked herself into rehab for the first time, but she wasn’t ready to stay sober. It took nine more rehab attempts before she discovered McCormick and Donahue at Gatehouse. (Read the first part of this series at NWI.com by searching "Gatehouse.") She's been clean for 14 months. She's proud to tell anyone who will listen.

“My sobriety has been rewarding because I have a peace of mind,” she said. “There’s serenity in my life.”

Stephen is currently a senior resident at Gatehouse and a department manager at a local wholesale store. Each Gatehouse home has a senior resident who’s responsible for creating weekly tasks to be completed, such as cleaning the bathroom, mowing the lawn and putting dishes away.

She’s grateful to see her 9-year-old son every other weekend. Her grandmother, who raised her, has custody of the boy.

“I’ve been able to rebuild relationships with my family and my son,” Stephen said. “I’ve also created a family here. The family I was always looking for.”

‘Life or death’

Gatehouse was founded in November 2021 by McCormick, who wants to help addicts learn a new way of life. After serving a one-year prison sentence 14 years ago, McCormick felt compelled to help women battling addiction.

McCormick partnered with Donahue to open the first Gatehouse in Hammond. She served as Donahue’s sponsor in 2017 while she was on house arrest. Together the two women help house 17 women across three Gatehouse homes.

“We’re hands on. Our girls see us every day,” Donahue said. “It’s like we have 17 daughters, but that’s how it has to be if you’re really going to make a difference in their life.”

Gatehouse’s mission is to teach recovering addicts simple life aspects: find a job, pay bills, and clean up their personal space and life. (To learn more about Gatehouse, read the first part of the series here). Residents are required to find a job and a sponsor within the first 30 days there. They also have to attend daily 12-step meetings.

“It’s life or death,” McCormick said. “It’s either this, or under a bridge somewhere, or in jail, or dead. Once they understand how to pay their bills, go to work and become grateful, they learn life is manageable.”

Though McCormick and Donahue are stern when it comes to staying clean, the two women show residents how to have fun in sobriety. Residents are allowed to celebrate holidays and host parties throughout the year. They're learning subtle shades of normalcy through sobriety.

Each Sunday McCormick takes residents to New Life Christian Church in Whiting. She emphasizes church as an option, not a requirement. Following church, McCormick takes residents to lunch at La Fogata Taqueria in Hammond.

“It’s inexpensive so the girls who don’t have money can still get two tacos and it doesn’t break us,” McCormick said.

Gatehouse receives no state or federal funding. Residents pay monthly fees, but McCormick and Donahue aren’t compensated for their work or the gasoline they use to take residents to meetings and doctor’s appointments. (To donate to Gatehouse Recovery Home for Women via Cash App search the username $gatehousehammond. To give using PayPal, go to paypal.com/paypalme/gatehousehammond.) Donations are needed and welcomed.

Though the women would like to purchase a building for sale in Hammond, they aren’t currently established enough to get a mortgage. Their goal is to house all the women under one roof with the possibility of children living there too. They’ve also discussed opening a Gatehouse home for men.

“We aren’t currently equipped for women and children,” McCormick said. “We have Lauren because she came here and gave birth.”

Bowen insisted that there isn’t a thing McCormick and Donahue wouldn’t do for her or the other residents.

“The greatest feeling in the world is when you go to lunch after church and the girls you used to buy lunch for give you money and say, ‘Here is $20 to cover another girl,'" McCormick said. “That’s when the whole thing is worth it.”

Bowen refers to McCormick as a mom, boss, sister, friend and grandmother rolled into one. Without the two older women as mentors, she isn't sure where she'd be in life.

“Every day I wake up now, I’m clear-minded and have a human I created to be clothed and bathed,” Bowen said. “I now understand what love and responsibility is. It’s a beautiful thing."