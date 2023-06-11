HAMMOND — Rachel Rodriguez is convinced that she would be strung out on someone’s couch, or dead, if not for Gatehouse Recovery Home for Women.

To cope with sadness as a teenager, marijuana became her gateway drug, progressing to alcohol, then heroin by 17. Her next addiction progressed to boys and her desire to be loved. At 19, she found herself stuck in a physically and verbally abusive marriage.

“The relationship escalated my drug addiction with the abuse and not feeling worthy enough,” said Rodriguez, a 28-year-old mother of two. “I didn’t want to feel my pain anymore.”

More than 40 women like Rodriguez have come through Gatehouse’s door, desperate to change their bad habits of drinking, drugging, lying and cheating. Rodriguez has become an inspiration to the recovering addicts who live there, although she once was just like them.

Gatehouse was founded in November 2021 by Leslie McCormick, who wants to help addicts learn a new way of life.

“We try to get them on their feet,” McCormick said while petting a 6-week-old kitten in the living room. “Everyone asks what’s triggering for drug addicts. Waking up is a trigger. Addicts don’t want to be alive.”

McCormick, a 56-year-old Griffith resident, said she has lived two lifetimes in one — a subtle comparison to the nine lives of a cat. She prefers her sober life.

“It wasn’t until I was face down on the ground and thought I was going to die that I sought out help,” she said. “Being sober is like being blind for all these years and not knowing what’s around us.”

‘We will love you’

McCormick served a one-year prison sentence 14 years ago, early in her sobriety journey. Upon completion of her sentence, all she wanted was for someone to open a residence for women battling addiction. After years of discussing it, she took action.

McCormick teamed up with Denise Donahue to open the first Gatehouse in Hammond. McCormick was her sponsor in 2017 while she was on house arrest.

In the living room there, Donahue, 64, reflected on burning her old life to the ground through addictions to alcohol, gambling and cocaine.

“Someone introduced me to cocaine and I ran with it for nine years and lost everything,” she said. “I just couldn’t stop. I met Leslie and told her ‘I need help’.”

The women's mission is to teach recovering addicts what seem like the simple aspects of life: find a job, pay bills, clean up their personal space and their life. Seventeen women, ranging in age from 18 to 65, live in the three Gatehouse homes. They have become McCormick and Donahue’s daughters.

Each home has a senior resident and a chore board. The senior resident is responsible for creating weekly tasks to be completed, such as cleaning the bathroom, mowing the lawn and putting dishes away.

Words and phrases of encouragement are written on whiteboards. One phrase states: “We will love you until you can learn to love yourself again and even long after that.”

There are also daily schedules for 12-step meetings women are required to attend. Within the first 30 days of living at Gatehouse, women are required to find a job and a sponsor. Those who are unemployed are required to attend two 12-step meetings a day. McCormick and Donahue ask the women to stay for a minimum of six months, but most stay at least one year.

“We look like any other drug addict,” McCormick said. “We’ve got tattoos. We aren’t banging them over the head with a Bible. We aren’t telling them they’re bad people. We’re just like them, we just don’t drink and drug anymore.”

‘We’re the real deal’

Gatehouse receives no state or federal funding. Residents pay monthly fees, but McCormick and Donahue aren’t compensated for their work or the gasoline they use to take residents to meetings and doctor’s appointments.

They expressed gratitude to the recovery community for its furniture donations across the three houses.

“We could use some financial help,” Donahue said. “We’re the real deal. We’ve been there and we’ve done it. We’re dedicated, but we really need some help.”

Rodriguez said she owes everything to McCormick and Donahue for teaching her how to live the “fun life” sober.

“I really want people to know, Leslie and Denise give their whole lives to this,” she said. “They gave their lives to me so I could have mine back.”

Rodriguez’s turning point began more than three years ago, when her husband tied her to a chair and tortured her for eight hours while her children were asleep upstairs. Fortunately that day she was court-ordered to take a drug test to keep custody of her two children.

“Once I got to court I told them, ‘I need your help’,” she said.

Her plea led to the arrest of her husband, from whom she is separated, and losing custody of her children. She tried staying sober but was unable to by her own will.

“Finally, the only thing I had left was my car. I was living on the streets,” she said. “My kids weren’t talking to me. I was drinking and doing drugs. My car got impounded and I had nothing left. I decided to go to rehab.”

Rodriguez knew she had to stay at the rehabilitation facility or else it wouldn’t work. After completing an extended program, she sought out McCormick; they had met through a family friend. Rodriguez slept at Gatehouse the first evening it was open.

“As soon as I got to Gatehouse, there were functions all the time and fun things to do,” she said. “Leslie and Denise showed me how to have fun in recovery. They let me be who I needed to be but also showed me how to be an adult.”

While living at Gatehouse for two years, Rodriguez worked her way up to become a front-end manager at a local wholesale store. This year, she began searching for apartments to live on her own. She resides in Hobart.

June 5 was the first morning her 4- and 7-year-old children were back home with her. She made breakfast, took them to camp, came home to clean the house and still arrived at work early.

“I went into work and told my co-workers: ‘I’m winning. I did it’,” she said with joy. “They were all super pumped about it. I’m so grateful for my job.”

Sobriety has become a rewarding experience for Rodriguez. Something she’ll forever cherish. Rodriguez has become a positive influence on Maranda Stephen and Lauren Bowen, two Gatehouse residents who will share their story in a future story in The Times.

“It’s rewarding not only because I get my life back, but I get to help other people get their life back too,” Rodriguez said. “Leslie told me ‘Rachel, you get the opportunity to be an example’.”