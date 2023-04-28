HAMMOND — In May 2021, local leaders gathered in the parking lot of the Hammond Sportsplex to announce plans for a $45 million destination YMCA.

"A lot of things changed after that," Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said.

The cost and scope of the project has expanded, but the YMCA moved forward Friday with an official groundbreaking.

“Thank you for believing in our city, we’re not going to let you down," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. told the YMCA.

It was initially a $45 million, 100,000-square-foot facility. Now the destination YMCA is estimated to cost $70 million and will take up more than 120,000 square feet.

Once complete, it will be one of the biggest Y's in the country and, McDermott jokingly noted, it will be larger than the Crown Point YMCA.

The two-story facility will include a warm-water family pool, a six-lane lap pool, an indoor track, gyms and studios for youth sports, spaces for group exercise classes, a wellness center for cardio and strength training, a juice bar and a community meeting room with a teaching kitchen.

The facility is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

The city is contributing $10 million to the project, and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation has committed $35 million. Buckmaster said Crossroads has fundraised about $5 million and is looking to raise $5million to $7 million more. Anyone interested in partnering with the Y can learn more at crymca.org/hammonddestinationymca.

“Great things are happening in Hammond,” said Bill Hannah, executive director of the White Foundation. “We’re just glad to be a part of it."

Phase two of the destination YMCA will consist of an outdoor waterpark. The Y also completed a $10 million expansion at its Hammond site, 7322 Southeastern Ave. Before the renovation, Buckmaster said the Hammond Y had about 5,000 members and now it has close to 17,000. The new Y will be about three times larger and is expected to serve 50,000 members.

The destination Y, at the former Woodmar Mall site, will be next to the $20 million Hammond Sportsplex, which generated $1.3 million in concession sales last year, and across the street from the packaging manufacturer Huhtamaki Inc., which is in the midst of a $100 million expansion.

The destination YMCA will bring about 200 jobs.

“Hammond is alive and well right now and our business community is thriving," McDermott said.

Hammond Common Councilman Barry Tyler Jr. represents the 3rd District, which encompasses the Y property. He said the project "checks all the boxes": The YMCA will help spur economic development, help residents maintain their physical and mental wellness, and give children a safe space to recreate.

The Crossroads YMCA is one of the fastest-growing Y programs in the country, said Mark Bates, chairman of the Crossroads YMCA board of directors. Crossroads has grown from serving about 25,000 members in 2017 to more than 100,000. Bates said the Dean and Barbara White Southlake Y in Crown Point has an average daily attendance of more than 10,000 people.

Information about joining the YMCA is available at crymca.org; Crossroads also has an income-based scholarship program.

"We'll be back here soon to dedicate this thing," Buckmaster said after city and YMCA officials shoveled sand into the air as part of the ceremonial groundbreaking.

