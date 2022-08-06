Griffith man killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road, police say

HAMMOND — A Griffith man was killed after hitting a semi-truck while driving the wrong way on Indiana Toll Road on Friday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indiana Toll Road near the Calumet Avenue exit at about 9:35 p.m. Friday. ISP said a preliminary investigation revealed that Mattew Pulido was driving a black 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound in the eastbound lane of Indiana Toll Road when he hit a red 2004 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a trailer head-on.

Pulido, 25, was ejected from the car and was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner. The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire and become fully engulfed; however ISP said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road were closed for about five hours during the investigation and cleanup.