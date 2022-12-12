 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammond 6th District councilman announces reelection campaign

Scott M. Rakos

HAMMOND — Sixth District Common Councilman Scott Rakos plans to seek a third term. 

The retired Hammond firefighter was first elected in 2015.

In his announcement, the Democrat said he has been "honored" to be part of the redesign of Kennedy Avenue. 

The city is widening sidewalks along Kennedy Avenue and cutting the road down to two lanes between 164th Place and 169th Street.

Rakos said the project will benefit the Hessville business district. 

"The COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy and our city. I am proud to have worked with our city departments, city council and the mayor to get us through those difficult times," he said. "I will continue to work hard for the next four years with an emphasis on public safety and quality-of-life issues."

