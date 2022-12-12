Hammond 6th District councilman announces reelection campaign

HAMMOND — Sixth District Common Councilman Scott Rakos plans to seek a third term.
The retired Hammond firefighter was first elected in 2015.
In his announcement, the Democrat said he has been "honored" to be part of the
redesign of Kennedy Avenue.
The city is widening sidewalks along Kennedy Avenue and cutting the road down to two lanes between 164th Place and 169th Street.
Rakos said the project will benefit the Hessville business district.
"The COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy and our city. I am proud to have worked with our city departments, city council and the mayor to get us through those difficult times," he said. "I will continue to work hard for the next four years with an emphasis on public safety and quality-of-life issues."
PHOTOS: Jon Costas announcement
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor on Thursday at the Le Peep restaurant in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas looks on as current Mayor Matt Murphy introduces Costas, who has announced his upcoming run for mayor.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Current Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, left, announced he would not be seeking reelection next year. Former Mayor Jon Costas, right, will be running to replace Murphy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor on Thursday at the Le Peep restaurant in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor on Thursday at the Le Peep restaurant in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Jon Costas, left, previously served as mayor of Valparaiso for 16 years.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, left, chats with Valparaiso residents Wayne and Beth Welter on Thursday at an event announcing his candidacy for mayor.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas announces his candidacy for mayor on Thursday at the Le Peep restaurant in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!