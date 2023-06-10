HAMMOND — The Hammond Development Center hosted a local art exhibit Saturday showcasing the work of local digital artists.

"Electric Avenue" displayed the work of eight artists in HDC’s Creative Hub gallery as well as the alleyway outside, between Fayette Street and Hohman Avenue.

“We wanted to bring art outdoors so that people can view it whenever they want, in whatever environment they want,” HDC program director Jackie DeRosa said. DeRosa refers to the area as “artist alley” because of its proximity to the Paul Henry gallery.

Funding for the exhibit came from the Indiana Arts commission, DeRosa said, and artwork was curated by Felix Maldonado. After a call for submissions was sent out, about 30 artists submitted works. DeRosa and HDC Executive Director Jen Busey went through the submitted works, picking what they liked most for display.

"Electric Avenue" was an exhibit focused on digital art, most of which was completed through such programs as Procreate or Adobe’s Creative Suite, according to the informational pamphlet available at the exhibit.

“Digital artists don’t seem to get as much recognition as traditional artists,” DeRosa said.

The pieces were printed onto 6-foot-square banners and installed courtesy of Miss Print in Munster, DeRosa said, specifically for outdoor viewing. After the exhibit closes, the art will be displayed in HDC’s Creative Hub gallery. “They’ll get the option of both kinds of displays."

The exhibit also supported local businesses in multiple fashions. KILO’Z, a Black-owned family business in Hammond, supplied food for the event, while Sybil Licious provided iced coffee and desserts. Both entrepreneurs are members of HDC’s food entrepreneurship program, Sybil a graduate and now one of HDC kitchen managers.

“At the Hammond Development Corporation, everything we do is to help small businesses develop,” DeRosa said. “Artists are small businesses, so we’d like to promote them as well.”

To learn more about upcoming events and entrepreneurship programs, visit hdcnwi.org.