HAMMOND — Residential properties nestled between George and Wolf lakes will soon be available ... for the right bid.

This city will be auctioning off 34 single-family parcels at the start of August. The lots are at the former George Rogers Clark Middle/High School athletics fields in the Robertsdale neighborhood.

The live auction is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Lost Marsh Golf Course Clubhouse, 1001 129th St. Each lot will be sold to the highest bidder; minimum bids range from $14,000 to $18,000. Bidders must make a down payment of $10,000 at the auction; purchasers are limited to a maximum of four properties.

During a community meeting in June 2022, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he has been wanting to develop Clark Field with single-family homes for a decade.

The city acquired the property after the School City of Hammond closed Clark High School at the start of the 2021-22 school year. The school board approved a land swap in May 2021 with the city, receiving park land behind the Hammond Civic Center in exchange for Clark Field.

The city worked with Abonmarche Consultants on potential development plans for the 16-acre property.

During multiple public meetings, the city got input from Robertsdale residents. The majority of attendees preferred designs that featured solely single-family housing, more greenspace and no commercial development.

“The need for new residential housing is the single biggest housing issue we hear about," McDermott said at the June 2022 meeting.

Those interested in bidding on a parcel must register by 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Ave. Registration packets are available in the Hammond Redevelopment Office, Room 315.

Successful bidders must enter into a purchase agreement with the Redevelopment Commission within 21 day of the auction. A building design must be provided to the commission within 12 months of the purchase agreement, and construction must begin within 18 months of the agreement.

Purchasers have to build a single-family residential structure; ranch-style homes must be a minimum of 2,000 square feet, and two-story houses with an attached garage must be at least 2,500 square feet.

The Hammond Redevelopment Office can be reached at 219-853-6508, ext. 8.

"This is going to be the largest new subdivision in Hammond in decades. It will strengthen the tax base and bring in new families," McDermott said in June.

PHOTOS: Hammond Progress Edition 2023 Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction