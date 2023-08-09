HAMMOND — Books, Brushes & Bands for Education has announced the return of their Book Brigade.

BBB4E will kick off the return of the door-to-door book delivery initiative during the celebration of the organization’s 23rd year on Sept. 12 at the Merge Building, 5920 Hohman Ave.

Volunteers will deliver books every Tuesday evening from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3. They will be visiting neighborhoods surrounding Harrison Park, Hammond Central High School, Irving Elementary School and Harding Elementary School.

The Book Brigade started off in 2013 but took a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BBB4E is a Hammond-based organization that provides activities centered around literacy, visual and musical arts for children in Northwest Indiana.

Recently, their Midwest Youth Choir had a series of performances throughout the city, including at City Hall.

For more information, visit the BBB4E website here, or call 219-218-3029.

PHOTOS: Federal Courthouse in Hammond in national pollinator research