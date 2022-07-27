Hammond begins instituting new ordinance banning gunfire

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is already investigating multiple instances of reckless gunfire two weeks after the Common Council passed an ordinance aimed at addressing the issue.

The ordinance was introduced near the five-year anniversary of 13-year-old Noah Inman's death.

On July 1, 2017, Inman was playing basketball in the 7300 block of Harrison Avenue when he was struck by a falling bullet shot into the sky, possibly to celebrate Independence Day, by an unknown person living nearby, according to police.

Inman died seven days later.

Under the new ordinance, discharging a firearm of any kind in Hammond constitutes a civil nuisance, allowing the city to take civil action against the offender. The offense is also punishable by a sizable fine. Violating each provision within the ordinance would constitute a separate offense. The ordinance also holds parents or guardians responsible if a minor violates it.

The Common Council unanimously passed the ordinance during a July 11 meeting. Just two weeks later the Hammond police have already investigated two instances of shots fired.

During the July 25 council meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city is pursuing civil action against "a man who was mad at his wife (and) fired a gun into the air for no reason," in the 200 block of 173rd street. Police are also investigating reports of shots fired near the 900 block of Drackert Street where eight casings were found.

“I want to put everybody on notice, that not only will you potentially face civil reckless felony charges but also civil penalties and money judgments," McDermott said.

Council President Dave Woerpel, D-5th, said council presidents from five communities in Lake County have already reached out to him because they would like to draw up similar legislation in their municipalities.