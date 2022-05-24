Hammond City Council approves development agreement for apartment complex coming to former Bank Calumet building

HAMMOND — The city has approved a development agreement that will fill the iconic Bank Calumet building with apartments and commercial space.

During a Monday night meeting, the Hammond City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with the Michigan City-based NWI Hohman LLC. The $24 million project will bring 100 market-rate apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space to the historic building, which is located at 5231 Hohman Ave. The mixed-use development will include a fitness center and a co-working lounge.

As part of the development agreement, NWI Hohman will receive an incentive of $5 million in Tax Incremental Financing revenue from the city. The developer will also get $150,000 through the Hammond's façade rebate program, which will primarily go toward converting the upper floors to housing. Councilman Pete Torres, D-2, said Hammond will also be contributing city-owned land to the project for offsite parking.

The apartment complex is part of Hammond's larger downtown redevelopment, which began in 2018 when the city hired renowned planner Jeff Speck to help "reimagine" the area.

"(The Bank Calumet building) was identified by urban planner Jeff Speck as the most significant building in downtown Hammond to preserve and redevelop," Torres said.

Originally built in 1924, the nine-story bank tower was Hammond's largest homegrown financial institution for decades. Then in 2006, First Midwest Bank, which was recently absorbed by Old National Bank, bought it out. First Midwest closed the building in 2015. The 112-foot-tall structure has been vacant ever since.

The development agreement comes after the city announced a $25 million apartment complex is coming to an underutilized parking lot off Hohman Avenue. Called Rimbach Square, the development will have 208 market-rate units, a bottom floor filled with commercial space and an outdoor plaza.

