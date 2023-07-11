HAMMOND — A new ordinance would force Hammond gas stations to close overnight; some local leaders are worried about how the legislation could impact business and safety.

Announced last week, the proposed ordinance would force gas stations to close from midnight to 5 a.m. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the forced closure would help control the high numbers of violent crime that occurs at gas stations. Just last month a 33-year-old man from Chicago died after being shot around 2 a.m. at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

The Hammond Common Council discussed the legislation during a Monday night meeting; the ordinance was sponsored by Councilwomn Janet Venecz, D-at large, and Councilman Dan Spitale, D-at large.

Hammond is home to 37 gas stations, though Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, D-at large, said only 16 are open 24/7.

McDermott said the recent shooting at the Luke gas station was just "the latest" violent incident to take place at a Hammond gas station. According to data presented by the mayor, since 2019, 195 violent crimes have occurred at Hammond gas stations between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Additionally, McDermott said since 2019, Hammond Police and Fire have received 657 calls for service from gas stations between midnight and 5 a.m.

Under the proposed ordinance, gas station owners would be able to petition the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the mandatory closure. McDermott said stations that are near the highway and are used by trucks and people driving cross-country could have strong cases for staying open 24/7. He said the BOW could also look at the gas station's past safety history and security measurements when evaluating petitions.

Several gas station owners and community members spoke during the meeting. Many said the forced closure would hurt their business and would put people out of work. They also said overnight closures would leave the gas stations vulnerable to break-ins.

"I want to give more time and consideration to something that's so delicate," Alexander said. "If they close over night, how are we going to help them make sure their business is secure?"

Jason Ingram, who is a district manager for Speedway, said he oversees four gas stations in Hammond. This past June alone, those four gas stations conducted 20,151 transactions between midnight and 5 a.m. Ingram said the forced closure would cost Hammond employees a collective 750 hours. He also noted all Hammond Speedway employees that work overnight sit behind bullet proof glass and have access to a panic button.

"There's business interests that are involved, I get that, but there are also people losing their lives," McDermott said. "You feel like you've failed your city when somebody gets killed at a gas station."

Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3, and Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1, asked that the ordinance be amended to include language stating the city would help overnight employees find new jobs.

Gary elected officials have also sought to curb violence at gas stations. Over the past few years, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and the Common Council have considered legislation that would require gas stations to have armed security guards overnight, but the ordinance has never moved forward.

The Hammond Common Council passed the ordinance on first and second reading with a vote of 8-1; Alexander was the sole "no" vote. The legislation will not be finalized until it is passed on third and final reading. The council will discuss the ordinance again at 4 p.m. July 20 and July 24. The next official Hammond Common Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. July 24.

