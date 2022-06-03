Hammond Common Council supports lawsuit demanding election of all Lake County judges

The state legislature claimed the change removed judges from partisan influences.

McDermott said that for years the rationale has been that judges should be selected in Lake, St. Joseph, Allen and Marion counties because those are the four largest counties in the state. However, according to the 2020 census, Hamilton County rose to the fourth most-populated county in Indiana, bumping St. Joseph County to fifth place.

Hamilton County still elects all of its judges, a process that McDermott said "results in a lot more Republican judges in Hamilton County, so I imagine downstate they don’t mind that as much."

House Enrolled Act 1453, signed into law in 2021, gives Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb more say in the judge selection process. The three commissioners chosen by Lake County lawyers and judges are now to be chosen by Holcomb, and the commission dropped from nine members to seven.

County government’s three chief executives — two Democrats and one Republican — would chosoe three others and the Indiana Supreme Court would name the seventh member.

McDermott said the goal of the lawsuit is "equality."

“We are hoping at the end of this, that all judges in Lake County will be elected, in which case I imagine the bench in Lake County will look a lot more like Lake County does," McDermott said. "Instead of a bunch appointed judges from the governor.”

During a May 23 meeting, the Hammond Common Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the lawsuit.

Marion and Lake are the most diverse counties in Indiana, while the population in Hamilton County is about 87% white. According to a report from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, about 61% of all black Hoosiers live in either Marion or Lake counties, along with more than 41% of the state’s Hispanic residents.

"By selectively implementing lesser voting rights only in high minority counties, Indiana has imposed a substantial burden on minority residents. This is not a mere inconvenience, but rather entirely blocks the rights of voters in high minority counties to vote on Superior Court Judges of their choice or to run for election," the lawsuit states.

In response to the lawsuit, the state of Indiana is claiming the judicial nominating process does not violate the Constitution or federal voting laws.

In March, the Lake County Council also passed a resolution supporting judicial elections. McDermott said he hopes to get other municipalities to support the lawsuit.

During the May meeting, councilman Scott Rakos, D-6, made the motion to add the entire council as co-sponsors of the resolution supporting the lawsuit. The motion passed unanimously.

“It is not that we have a problem with the judges. The judges are fine," Councilwoman Janet Vanecz, D-at-large, said. "It is the inequity for the four counties that are being singled out."

Because they are not elected, McDermott said residents do not have any "authority" over criminal, civil and juvenile court judges in Lake County.

“If you’re a judge and you don’t fear the voters, you can do whatever you want," McDermott said. "We’re not the bosses of the judges in Lake County (and) it’s not right.”