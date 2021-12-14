Hammond common council supports requiring vaccines for both new employees, transfers and promotions

HAMMOND — The Hammond Common Council has expressed support for Mayor Thomas McDermott's executive orders requiring all newly hired city employees, and all current employees who apply for a departmental transfer or promotion, be vaccinated.
During a Monday meeting the council unanimously adopted two resolutions supporting each of McDermott's executive orders, which were signed in mid-November. Before the vote, Hammond Chief of Staff Philip Taillon said the orders are designed to protect both city employees and residents.
"Despite lots of information that is given out there, the fact is this: Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get COVID, they are less likely to spread the virus and they are also less likely to have severe effects from COVID," Taillon said. "Our employees interact with the residents of the city of Hammond in lots of different ways, so if they are better protected, the community is better protected as well.”
Executive Order 21-45 mandates that anyone hired by the city of Hammond will have to report their vaccination status and provide proof of vaccination with a signed affidavit stating their statement is true. Similarly, Executive Order 21-47 requires all employees who apply for a transfer or promotion within a city department provide proof of vaccination with a signed affidavit. According to the order, employees receiving transfers or promotions governed by a collective bargaining agreement or contract, such as employees who are automatically promoted for serving a certain number of years, are exempt from the order.
Both executive orders state that those who request exemption for religious or medical reasons must submit a written request to the director of personnel.
Columbia Avenue fence project
Taillon also gave the council an update on the Columbia Avenue fencing project. Originally put in by the city decades ago, fencing that runs along Columbia Avenue has fallen into "disrepair." Addressing the "eyesore" has been a complicated task, Taillon explained, because while the city owns the fence, it is located on private property.
All but one of the owners of property where the fence sits have signed-off on the replacement. Taillon said the city is continuing with the project regardless and may institute eminent domain along the portion of the property where the fence is located. The project, which will be completed by Hammond Fence Co., is expected to begin in five weeks. While all of the supplies have been ordered, Taillon said COVID-related supply chain hiccups may cause delay.
The project is expected to cost around $180,000, Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said. Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1st, expressed concerns about using city funds for projects located on private property.
"How are we going to defend this if the State Board of Accounts wants to look at it or the feds want to look at it? Because in the past, we were told there is no paperwork substantiating that we [the city of Hammond] actually put that fence up initially," Kalwinski said. "Does this put us in any jeopardy as a city?”
Taillon assured Kalwinksi that city attorneys looked over the plan and determined the city is going about the project in an "appropriate, legal way."
In the meantime, Hammond Fence has promised to fix all of the holes in the current fence before the new year, Tyler said. After the recent renovation of several buildings in the neighborhood, Taillon said replacing the fence will help make the area even "more attractive" for residential and commercial development.
“This fence is one of the final hurdles that needs to be addressed for the entire area to look better," Taillon said.