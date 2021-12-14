Hammond common council supports requiring vaccines for both new employees, transfers and promotions

Both executive orders state that those who request exemption for religious or medical reasons must submit a written request to the director of personnel.

Columbia Avenue fence project

Taillon also gave the council an update on the Columbia Avenue fencing project. Originally put in by the city decades ago, fencing that runs along Columbia Avenue has fallen into "disrepair." Addressing the "eyesore" has been a complicated task, Taillon explained, because while the city owns the fence, it is located on private property.

All but one of the owners of property where the fence sits have signed-off on the replacement. Taillon said the city is continuing with the project regardless and may institute eminent domain along the portion of the property where the fence is located. The project, which will be completed by Hammond Fence Co., is expected to begin in five weeks. While all of the supplies have been ordered, Taillon said COVID-related supply chain hiccups may cause delay.

The project is expected to cost around $180,000, Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said. Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1st, expressed concerns about using city funds for projects located on private property.