Hammond community weighs in on residential development planned for Clark Field

HAMMOND — "That's why you have community meetings," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said as some 60 residents filed out of the Hammond Marina's Clipper Room on Wednesday night.

The city held the community input session to get feedback on five residential development designs options proposed for the former George Rogers Clark Middle/High School athletic field. Though McDermott said he went into the meeting favoring option 1D, which left the frontage along Calumet Avenue undeveloped, comments from Robertsdale residents swayed him.

The Wednesday gathering was the second public meeting held to discuss the Clark Field development. Last June, the city presented three very different options: The first consisted of 30 single-family home lots and 1.1. acres of green space, the second was a mix of residential options with 26 single-family lots, 14 townhomes and just under one acre of green space and the third featured 24 single-family homes, 12 cluster homes and 1.33 acres of green space. Attendees overwhelmingly preferred the first option.

The city used feedback heard during the June meeting to develop five more options, all consisting of solely single-family homes. Option 1D included 24 lots and .8 acres of green space. Option 1D would have also saved the land along Calumet Ave for future development. However, when McDermott surveyed the crowd, most people said they preferred option 1C, which would feature 2.26 acres of green space and 46 lots, including 16 lots along Calumet Avenue.

Multiple attendees said they'd rather see homes along Calumet Avenue instead of leaving the area open to future, unknown development. Option 1C would include berms along Calumet to screen the noise of traffic.

“I’m going to do what my bosses (Hammond residents) are telling me to do, and we’re going to go back to the drawing board and we’re going to try to incorporate D and E together so we can maximize more green space and take away the uncertainty of Calumet Avenue," McDermott told the crowd.

Some residents wanted to see a design with more green space, as the neighborhood will be located between Wolf and George lakes. Longtime Robertsdale resident Dave Matura asked if more of a buffer could be added between the homes and the bike trail that travels along George Lake.

“We’re trying to balance green space, quality of life with the amount of money we’re going to have to spend and invest in the project,” McDermott said.

The entire development area is just under 16 acres. The city has earmarked $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for infrastructure and demolition at the site.

Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon said lots will be auctioned off. The city plans on having successful bidders put down nonrefundable down payments, which "might be in the neighborhood of $10,000," Taillon said. Successful bidders will also be required to start construction within a set amount of time and there will be a minimum house size.

“They are bigger lots, so we’re expecting bigger homes because we want to offer something to the residents that you currently don’t have access to," Taillon said.

Newly constructed homes in Hammond are in short supply because the city is landlocked, McDermott explained. When asked if they would be interested in moving the future Clark Field development, a dozen attendees raised their hands.