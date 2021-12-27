Hammond completes first phases of lead remediation

HAMMOND — For over 40 years, the Federated Metals plant smelted lead along the Hammond-Whiting border, emitting a thick cloud of smoke that hung above the Robertsdale neighborhood. Now, 38 years after the plant's closing, Hammond is still cleaning up pollutants.
"In the past there were complaints about smoke coming out of the plant," said Ron Novak, director of the city's Department of Environmental Management. "It was right adjacent to neighborhoods, but things back then were always job-related. If you complained about industry, that meant jobs would move to another location."
Decades of smelting has left the soil filling backyards, flower beds and vegetable gardens in the Robertsdale neighborhood with elevated lead levels. In November, Hammond completed the first two phases of residential lead remediation, a project that will likely have six phases, stretching into 2023. The project, which is being funded through $5 million of American Rescue Plan funds, started with 12 of the most impacted properties.
Novak, who has been with the city for 50 years, said around 1975, the Indiana State Board of Health's Air Pollution Control Board, which would later become the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, began testing soil in properties near industrial plants. While the tests showed "lead levels in mineable quantities" in East Chicago, Novak said in Hammond there were elevated levels of cadmium, a silvery white metal that can trigger lung and kidney diseases when inhaled, but no lead.
Then, in 2016, the EPA tested the soils again, this time finding elevated lead levels, with some homes having lead levels over 1200 ppm, Novak said. The area with the highest levels sat down wind of the former plant, a patch of Robertsdale stretching from the Lake George Bike Trail to 121st Street, bordered by Atchison Avenue on the west side and Indianapolis Boulevard on the east.
The EPA activated its emergency response and cleaned up about 22 properties in Hammond and Whiting where lead levels were at or above 1200 ppm and a sensitive population, such as children, was present. Natural lead levels in soil range from 50 ppm to 400 ppm, and Novak said the city wanted to see all properties with levels above 400 ppm remediated. Both IDEM and the EPA told the city remediation for the close to 120 remaining properties would have been five to seven years away and could require Superfund designation.
Instead, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had the city buy its own X-ray fluorescence analyzer, or XRF machine, the tool IDEM had been using to test the soil.
The city saw remediation as an "immediate issue" because polluted soils impact two of the highest priorities for many Hammond residents, "human health ... closely followed by a person’s largest investment in their life, which is often their real estate," Novak said.
"The mayor said, 'This is just the right thing for Hammond to do,'" Novak said. "You look at things that impact residents of a community and I suppose you could say 'that's really not our responsibility, the federal government has a program for that,' but I don't think that was acceptable in the mayor's eyes."
Armed with the XRF, which resembles "something you might see in a science fiction movie," the city got to work collecting data, Hammond City Attorney Kevin Smith said. First, letters were sent to residents, explaining the importance of the project. Ultimately, Hammond got permission to test all but five or six properties.
The city officially began testing yards in 2019, a process that involves pressing the XRF to the soil's surface, and then taking samples at six-inch increments until hitting 24 inches. To actually remediate the soil, the city worked with the environmental consulting firm EnviroForensics and contractors to remove and replace the top two feet of soil in all 12 properties. Novak said phases three and four will begin this spring.
Representatives from both IDEM and the EPA told Novak Hammond was the only municipality they were aware of where the city had taken on the responsibility of lead clean-up. Novak was adamant about not "cutting corners," sharing all the data collected with the EPA and IDEM, making sure remediation methods were up to federal standards.
Before having the XRF, Novak had to rely on the information he was told by other governmental agencies. Whether because of inaccurate equipment, outdated methodology or lost data, the information Novak was told in the 1970s was proved incorrect; now he has the tools to evaluate Hammond's soil himself. He said the XRF can be used to test properties across the city.
"You have a neighborhood that is impacted and you have individuals that are living there day in and day out, so you try to get a solution there as expeditiously as possible; in this case it's city action," Novak said. "We are looking to the future and thinking out-of-the-box in regards to what could be possible here in Hammond."