Hammond completes first phases of lead remediation

"The mayor said, 'This is just the right thing for Hammond to do,'" Novak said. "You look at things that impact residents of a community and I suppose you could say 'that's really not our responsibility, the federal government has a program for that,' but I don't think that was acceptable in the mayor's eyes."

Armed with the XRF, which resembles "something you might see in a science fiction movie," the city got to work collecting data, Hammond City Attorney Kevin Smith said. First, letters were sent to residents, explaining the importance of the project. Ultimately, Hammond got permission to test all but five or six properties.

The city officially began testing yards in 2019, a process that involves pressing the XRF to the soil's surface, and then taking samples at six-inch increments until hitting 24 inches. To actually remediate the soil, the city worked with the environmental consulting firm EnviroForensics and contractors to remove and replace the top two feet of soil in all 12 properties. Novak said phases three and four will begin this spring.