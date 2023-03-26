HAMMOND — As several new developments begin to take shape across the city, Hammond is set to undergo some major changes in the coming years.

The wide-array of projects will grow the city's housing stock, expand recreation options and make the downtown more walkable. City leaders chose to invest most of the over $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money Hammond was awarded in shovel-ready projects. During the 2023 Hammond State of the City, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city's ARPA money is 94% spent with 61% of the money put toward infrastructure.

"I was a stickler, I was not going to give it away as bonuses, I wasn't going to plug huge holes in the budget with it," McDermott told attendees during the State of the City. "Give us $53 million we're going to spend it on the city of Hammond because the city needs it."

Last spring, workers began reconstructing both Hohman and Kennedy avenues. Part of the larger 'reimagination' of downtown Hammond, the stretch of Hohman Avenue that runs from Sibley Street to Russell Street will be brought down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane; 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman and parallel parking on both sides of the street. Similarly, Kennedy Avenue will be cut down to two lanes between 164th Place and 169th Street.

The sidewalks along both Hohman and Kennedy Avenue will also be widened. The goal is to improve pedestrian safety and make it easier to access the shops in downtown Hammond and Hessville.

"Walkable, urban housing ... will fuel downtown’s revitalization," McDermott wrote in the Downtown Master Plan. "Today’s housing market shows that people want to live in downtowns, as opposed to in the suburbs."

Growing Hammond's housing stock

Another way to build a strong customer base for local businesses is through housing.

A 2017 study from the National Association of Realtors reported 60% of respondents prefer walkable neighborhoods that have a mix of housing and retail as opposed to residential areas that require more driving.

Over the next few years, some 360 market-rate rental units will be coming to downtown Hammond.

This fall, construction began on the former Bank Calumet building, located at 5231 Hohman Ave. Over the next year the building will be transformed into an apartment complex with over 100 residential units. Just north of the Ban Calumet project, will be the Tailor Row apartment complex. Also on Hohman Ave., the building will have 208 units and an outdoor plaza. Additionally, the 'Madison Lofts' project will bring about 55 residential units to the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue.

All of the downtown apartment buildings will also feature retail space.

The new downtown residential options will complement the South Shore train West Lake Corridor expansion, which will include a downtown stop, ideal for commuters.

The city is also looking to grow its number of single-family homes. There are plans to fill the former George Rogers Clark Middle/High School athletic field with 46 single-family home lots. The lots will likely be auctioned off this spring.

"If you're not building new homes in a city what are you doing?" McDermott said during the State of the City.

Hammond is in the very beginning stages of a Memorial Park development project. Located at Ray Avenue and Highland Street, current plans for the land include creating 36 single-family lots as well as two-to-three larger lots which will be used for duplexes or senior housing.

“The need for new residential housing is the single biggest housing issue we hear about," McDermott said during a June community meeting.

Improving quality of life

Though city leaders have their sights set on future development, Hammond is also reaping the rewards of past projects.

In 2006, McDermott launched the College Bound Scholarship Program — 17 years later the city has awarded almost 8,000 scholarships.

Families that own a home in the city are eligible for College Bound; students can receive a maximum of $10,500-a-year. McDermott said the city has awarded a total of $51.5 million.

"Those are life-changing dollars we spent," McDermott said.

The Hammond Sportsplex has also proven to be a "huge success," McDermott said.

The facility generated $1.2 million in miscellaneous revenue in 2022 alone, he said. Completed in 2018, the $17 million sports hub features indoor soccer fields, batting cages, basketball courts, volleyball courts and an upper level track.

"You drive by it (the Sportsplex) on a weekend, there's hundreds of cars in the parking lot," McDermott said.

In the next few years a 'Destination YMCA' will be joining the Sportsplex. The two-phase project will be located at the former Woodmar Mall site and will include a 120,000-square-foot indoor facility and an outdoor water park.

Crossroads YMCA hopes to break ground on the project this May. The cost of the Destination Y is estimated to be between $65 and $70 million. It will feature group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, gyms, youth and adult programming spaces and indoor turf.

The new YMCA is expected to draw 40,000 to 45,000 members.

"I'm confident the YMCA's going to be amazing," McDermott said.

The longtime mayor, who is currently running for his sixth term, said Hammond is constantly evolving.

"When I'm done being mayor, I'm going to walk out of here and I'm going to have 20 things on my wall that I still want to get done ... I'm never going to be content as your mayor," McDermott said during the State of the City. "There's always something to work on."

PHOTOS: Hammond Progress Edition 2023 Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction Downtown Hammond construction