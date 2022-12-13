Hammond creates municipal IDs to aid undocumented residents

The municipal ID will be accepted by all city departments; residents who have lived in the city for at least 30 days would be eligible. The ID cannot be used for driving or voting or any purpose that violates state or federal law.

"It is not a full, bulletproof system, but it is better than nothing," Councilman Pete Torres, D-2, said during a Nov. 28th council meeting. "It's a start ... it's another step to improve the challenges that immigrants face."

Torres, who co-sponsored the legislation with Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3, said the IDs will help simplify tasks, such as paying utility bills and applying for city programs like the College Bound scholarship.

The IDs will be administered by the clerk's office. Applicants will have to show proof of residence and identity; cards will cost $15.

"The city of Hammond has, since its inception, been a welcoming place for working-class residents as well as for many immigrants who make Hammond their first home," the ordinance states. "Some of the city's most vulnerable residents currently do not have access to government-issued identification, which restricts their access to the city services, law enforcement, housing, jobs and other essential services."