Hammond creating plans for residential development at Clark Field; some residents fear impact on surrounding environment

HAMMOND — Growing up, every year Dave Matura and about a dozen other neighborhood kids collected the trash littering the wooded area and wetlands surrounding George Lake. After over four decades of gradual remediation and restoration, a pedestrian path has replaced the train tracks, the old tires laying among the tallgrass are gone, native milkweed plants and buttonbush's have popped up where invasive phragmites once grew and the bald eagles have returned.

Now Matura, 62, fears the residential development planned for the former George Rogers Clark Middle/High School athletic fields could change the environmental "oasis" forever.

"I come here to get away from work and society and all the hustle and bustle," Matura said. "If they develop that land I won't be going to George Lake anymore, I will be in somebody's backyard."

Residents used to walk around the track and play on the tennis courts at Clark Field, Matura said. But when the School City of Hammond closed the school at the start of the 2021-22 school year, the fences circling the field were locked. In May 2021 the Hammond school board approved a land swap with the city, receiving park land behind the Hammond Civic Center in exchange for Clark Field, which sits right next to George Lake.

City Engineer Dean Button said that the new Hammond Central High School needed the property behind the Civic Center for athletic fields and that the swap opened up Clark Field for residential development.

The city is currently working with Abonmarche Consultants to develop a plan for the property. While no concepts have been finalized, Hammond has allocated $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for infrastructure at Clark Field. Button said the money will go toward water mains, sewage systems, roadways and more.

A piece of the pie

The property, which is just under 16 acres, sits between George and Wolf lakes "like a piece of pie," Matura said. While Matura is not against new development, he said Clark Field is just "not a good fit."

With swans and mallards gliding across the surface and rock bass, northern pike and other fish swimming below, George Lake is a prime location for anglers and birders alike.

Before questions of lead poisoning filled headlines, Matura can remember as a youth catching perch and large mouth bass with his friends, cleaning and preparing the fish and then cooking them over a fire in a wooded area around the lake. Starting in high school, Matura would take saplings from his backyard and plant them along the train tracks-turned pedestrian path — a small sycamore he planted last year now pokes just a few inches above the green netting encircling it.

Over the years, Matura said, George Lake "has only gotten better," which is why he would like to see Clark Field become a park instead of housing.

“Now when I look to the west I can see the sunset, but in the future I will see the back of buildings,” Matura said. "When you open up the newspaper you read about floods, you read about fires, ... everywhere I look I see an onslaught against nature, ... and here is an opportunity to preserve it and make it better, and we’re going to pave over it.”

Button said turning vacant land into a park is "always a consideration," but that the city has a high demand for new housing.

"We do have a great deal of open space up at Wolf Lake and George Lake, so we think this would be a great way to bring in residents," Button said. "The end goal is to bring more residences to the area. ... Anywhere there is available property that can be developed for housing, we are looking at those opportunities."

While the city has talked about including some commercial space in the development, Button said they "are moving away from that" idea. Once a draft concept is developed, the city will seek public input, Button said, adding that construction on the project will start "at the earliest" in mid 2023.

"Once you build something, there is no going back," Matura said, looking over the water dotted with Canada geese, dormant cattails and a lone fisherman. “This is an island of green, and we want to make it black and brown and gray.”

