HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program (FFVP) promotes healthy eating in its students. Beginning in 2009, the FFVP is a federally assisted program that provides free fresh fruits & vegetables to Elementary age students, Assistant Food Service Director Lynn Strle said. In order to offer the FFVP, schools must also operate under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), also known as the "free and reduced lunch" program. It costs approximately $370,000 a year to operate the FFVP.

The goal of the program is to introduce children to fresh produce, increasing their acceptance of it, Strle said. Cafeteria staff delivers produce to classrooms for the students to sample while teachers incorporate a nutritional lesson while the students are eating.

"Students like the opportunity to try different fruit and vegetables," Strle said. By offering samples in class, students can discuss which fruits and vegetables they like and which ones they don't. "The introduction of the products is most important to me, it gives students a chance to try a variety of healthy snacks and decide what they like best," she said.

School staff are hearing from parents that their children often request some of the fresh produce that they've seen in class when they go grocery shopping, Strle said. "So many things we eat today are processed and pre-packaged, even fruits and vegetables," she said. "We offer bites size portions to the students so we always include the whole product so they can see what it looks like before it is cut for them to sample."

Through the FFVP, students learn how to identify different produce, where each comes from, and what nutrients are in each fruit and vegetable. The students will take the information they learn from the FFVP and apply it when they or their families select foods at the grocery store, Strle said. "Our goal for the program is to model healthful eating habits."

"Who doesn’t like to learn and eat at the same time?" Strle said. "It’s exciting for students to see what colorful fruit or vegetable will be served each week. Will it be sweet, sour, tangy, or tart? The Fresh Fruit & Vegetable program promotes so much excitement and encourages children to enjoy fruits and vegetables “as they are”."

