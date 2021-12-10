Hammond full steam ahead on railroad bridge; environmental concerns persist

HAMMOND — A quiet wooded area nestled in Northwest Indiana's largest city was a topic of heated debate during Wednesday night's Mayor's Night Out.
About 150 people crowded into Scott Middle School to hear the results of a survey circulated to gauge resident interest in a bridge project designed to eliminate the issue of being trapped behind stopped trains.
Located a mile west of the school, the bridge would solve "a decades-long problem of trains just standing still in Hessville for hours," Hammond City Engineer Dean Button said. However, the project would also cut through about 12 acres of forest and dune land, known as Briar East Woods.
"This is one of the very few wooded areas in Hammond," Hammond resident Lilia Wolf said during the meeting.
For years, stopped trains have made Hessville residents late to work, prompted students to hop the train and delayed emergency response time by as much as 20 minutes, Button said. Hammond contains 53 out of the 310 at-grade railroad crossings in Lake County, according to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. While stopped trains are an issue throughout the city, McDermott said he receives the most complaints from the Hessville neighborhood.
Just shy of 5,000 surveys were sent to households surrounding the proposed project. McDermott said he received 540 responses.
The survey included questions asking residents about how often they are impacted by a stopped train in Hessville, how strongly they believe the city should address the issue, how strongly they support the bridge project and how strongly they support the bridge project in light of its impact on Briar East Woods.
Overall, responses supported the project, with 81% of respondents saying they are in favor of the "city partnering with the State of Indiana and the railroad companies to build a bridge to help eliminate the on-the-street crossing and help solve trains blocking the intersection in Hessville." Support fell off slightly when respondents were told about the environmental impact of the project, with 48% saying they were still strongly in favor and 17% saying they were somewhat in favor.
Some Mayor's Night Out attendees were upset they did not receive the survey, but McDermott said they chose to define an area that would be "most impacted by the project."
Governor's Parkway
In 2017, Hammond went after addressing the issue of stopped trains head-on. The city sought state funding from a pool of money meant to fund railroad grade separation projects throughout the state. Hammond submitted a proposal for a bridge that would lift traffic over the railroad tracks. The bridge, called Governor's Parkway, would start at 173rd Street east of Parrish Avenue and end on 169th Street. The project narrative also includes a connection between Grand Avenue "for the purpose of improving development opportunities."
The project would also close two existing at-grade crossings of the Norfolk Southern line, one on Parrish Avenue and another on Arizona Avenue.
In April 2018, Hammond became one of 11 cities awarded funding, receiving $6.7 million for the project. With about a half million dollars from the railroad company, Hammond will be responsible for covering the remainder of the $11 million price tag, Button said.
Governor's Parkway will be multi-use with a 5-foot bike lane on each side and a 6-foot sidewalk. The project is currently in the design phase, and Button said the city is working with several state agencies to determine what the environmental impact will be. The project is slated to go to bid on July 12, 2023 with construction going into 2024.
While there are currently no plans for developing housing, Button said the project application did include the potential for "a housing development in that area." The Indiana Department of Transportation was looking for projects that would spur economic growth, which is why the application included about 50 housing units, Button said.
"This was part of our application. It doesn't mean the administration is going to move forward with a residential subdivision; it was the way to make application to receive funding," Button said.
McDermott said there are no plans or funding for housing in that area, adding that there are also no plans to protect the remaining wooded area from future development, because he is not going to make a commitment that he "cannot follow through with."
"The only thing I can tell you for sure is we are going to be all systems go on this bridge,” McDermott said. “There is no reason to muddy up the waters with housing at this point. ... But I personally am a huge fan of building new housing in Hammond.”
'A little patch of woods'
Briar East Woods has long been a neglected patchwork of trees, swales and what Button called "low-quality dunes." To Ken Rosek, it is a place of immense sentimental and biological value.
"We've got industry ... hazardous dumping, all that," Rosek said. "We are just surrounded by all this stuff and we've got this little patch of woods that means the world to this community and if you get rid of it, yes, damn it, it's going to reduce our quality of life."
The woods, largely made up of various kinds of oaks, span about 32 acres. Beside the deep grooves left by ATVs and the occasional stray beer can grow wild strawberries, blueberries, witch hazel, starry campion, native wild roses and long tendrils of spiderwort.
The Department of the Interior declared it to be "partially a remnant of the native sand dune and wetland swale ecosystem that existed in this portion of Hammond before the city's founding and partially regrowth of lands disturbed by the development of neighboring properties."
While many of the dunes have been degraded over time, some reach 50 to 75 feet.
Rosek first heard about the Governor's Parkway project about two years ago at a Mayor's Night Out. After hearing the plans he soon realized they planned to cut through the woods. Shortly after, he started the Hessville Dune Duster Facebook group, which has just over 500 members, to organize clean-ups at Briar East Woods. Rosek also started a petition which has garnered a little over 400 signatures.
It is estimated about 300 trees will be bulldozed to make way for Governor's Parkway, Button said. While the city has promised to replant two trees for every one lost, for Rosek the environmental impact of the bridge is about more than lost trees.
The woods represent some of the last untouched permeable land where rainwater can soak into the soil, preventing flooding and reducing runoff, Rosek said. The trees also provide a valuable buffer from noise pollution, as they are located near a freeway, Rosek said.
Home to a wide variety of birds, muskrats and other wildlife, the stretch of green space has also long been a place to escape the surrounding city scape, Rosek said.
"If you pan out, it's one square mile of pure grid, this is the only relief," Rosek said. "This space is valuable in an urban place like Hammond."
Growing up, Rosek and his friends spent countless hours in the woods, crafting forts, playing hockey on the man-made lake, sledding and even using old oil drums as rafts when the woods flooded. You can still find the occasional curious kid and plenty of dog walkers wandering among the red oaks, but Rosek said residents new to Hessville aren't aware of the woods "unless they open up Google Maps." Rosek blames the drop in popularity to what he calls the "demonization" of Briar East.
Instead, many people head to Gibson Woods, a 179-acre nature preserve located just a mile and a half north of Briar East. McDermott said making Briar East a park would have been "redundant," because of its proximity to the well-maintained Gibson Woods.
"That's what I was also trying to change with the Hessville Dune Dusters — was just getting people back out there," Rosek said.
Bridge over troubled water
Despite the largely positive results of the survey, the crowd at the Mayor's Night Out had several concerns about the project. The top of the list — why didn't they know about it sooner?
"Why was there not a public forum like this before the survey went out so that people could hear what other people had to say and get all of the information?" Wolf asked.
McDermott explained the city often waits to publicize projects until they are able to obtain federal funding because, "when you're trying to get federal funding you get shot down way more times than you get approved." That is a process attendee Elizabeth Palacio called "not very transparent."
Throughout the meeting several people asked about alternative routes that would preserve the woods, such constructing an underpass or eliminating the left leg of the project that connects to 169th Street.
An underpass would have been too expensive given the available state funding, Button said, estimating it would have cost around $20 million. Button also said the branch connecting to 169th Street is essential because the elimination of the Parrish Avenue crossing means it could take an additional four minutes to reach residents living in that part of Hessville during times of emergency. Early on in the process alternative routes were considered, but Button said they would have either left homes behind walls or displaced close to 50 residences. The current route would displace about six.
Despite the concerns voiced at the meeting, McDermott said the positive survey results show that the majority of Hessville residents support the project.
"After we got the survey back, it's definitely a done deal," McDermott said, acknowledging that the project opponents have a valid point. "It was never an easy project — this is going to go through a natural area. ... if we want to stop looking at stopped trains in Hessville, in my opinion ... this is the only answer."