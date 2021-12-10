Hammond full steam ahead on railroad bridge; environmental concerns persist

Bridge over troubled water

Despite the largely positive results of the survey, the crowd at the Mayor's Night Out had several concerns about the project. The top of the list — why didn't they know about it sooner?

"Why was there not a public forum like this before the survey went out so that people could hear what other people had to say and get all of the information?" Wolf asked.

McDermott explained the city often waits to publicize projects until they are able to obtain federal funding because, "when you're trying to get federal funding you get shot down way more times than you get approved." That is a process attendee Elizabeth Palacio called "not very transparent."

Throughout the meeting several people asked about alternative routes that would preserve the woods, such constructing an underpass or eliminating the left leg of the project that connects to 169th Street.