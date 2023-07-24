HAMMOND — Gas stations in Hammond will be allowed to remain open overnight — for now.

After discussing the proposed gas station ordinance during multiple committee meetings, the Hammond Common Council chose not to include legislation on their Monday night agenda. Introduced by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. at the start of the month, the ordinance would force all of the city's 37 gas stations to close from midnight to 5 a.m. The legislation was drafted just a few weeks after a 33-year-old man from Chicago died after being shot around 2 a.m. at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

While supporters say the forced closures could curb violent crime, those who oppose the ordinance argue it will push crime elsewhere and cost people their jobs.

For the past few weeks the Hammond Common Council has been asking police to provide data showing which stations seem to have the most issues with violent crime, how the number of nighttime incidents compares to daytime incidents and what specific types of crimes are occurring. Shortly before the Monday Common Council meeting, Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon gave councilmembers a stack of police data. The reports listed overnight incidents that occurred at Hammond gas stations, in some cases dating back to 2015. Councilmembers said they needed to sift through the dataset before making any decisions.

Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, D-at large, said just by glancing at the reports it was already evident that some gas stations have more issues than others.

She said the city needs to focus on addressing the "root cause" of violent crime, noting that Indiana eliminated handgun permit requirements last year.

"It's so much bigger than just the gas stations," Alexander said.

Alternative solutions could include mandatory security guards, bulletproof glass, removing some cluttered signage from gas stations windows and Hammond PD's new Fusus Program. Businesses and residents can register their security cameras with Fusus, allowing Hammond Police to access the footage when a crime occurs.

Councilwoman Janet Venecz, D-at large, who cosponsored the ordinance alongside Councilman Dan Spitale, D-at large, noted that under the proposed legislation gas station owners can petition the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the mandatory closure.

When officers have to patrol the same stations night after night, Taillon said it draws public safety resources away from the rest of the city.

"At specific gas stations, things have been going on for a very long time and they (the gas station owners) have not addressed it," Taillon said. "At some point you have to say too many people are getting killed."

Jim Witham, who operates Witham Sales and Services and previously owned four gas stations in Hammond, said the forced closure would leave gas stations vulnerable to break-ins. Resident George Stoya said the forced closures could open the city up to costly litigation.

The Village of Oak Park, Illinois, which is located immediately west of Chicago, passed an ordinance limiting overnight gas station hours last September. According to the Wednesday Journal, seven gas station owners sued the village, however the case was dismissed.

This past January, Illinois State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, who is also the mayor of Calumet City, introduced the Armed Security Protection Act, legislation that would have mandated security guards at all Chicago gas stations, grocery stores, banks and pawn shops. The legislation did not make it out of committee.

Gary elected officials have also sought to curb violence at gas stations. Over the past few years, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and the Common Council have considered legislation that would require gas stations to have armed security guards overnight, but the ordinance has never moved forward.

Councilman Barry Tyler Jr. D-3rd, said the council and gas stations owners need to work together to come up with other crime reduction strategies.

“I kind of see this (the forced closure) as a last resort," Tyler added.

