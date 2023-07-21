HAMMOND — Some Hammond Common Councilmembers say they need more information before voting on an ordinance that would force gas stations to close overnight.

The legislation was introduced two weeks ago, just a few weeks after a 33-year-old man from Chicago died after being shot around 2 a.m. at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

Under the proposed ordinance, all of Hammond's 37 gas stations would be forced to close from midnight to 5 a.m. However, owners would be able to petition the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the mandatory closure. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has said stations that are near the highway and are used by trucks and people driving cross-country could have strong cases for staying open 24/7.

The ordinance has generated strong emotions on both sides: supporters says it will curb violence, while opponents say it will push crime elsewhere and cost people their jobs.

The council heard from gas station owners, employees, residents, city officials and police officers during a Thursday committee meeting. The ordinance will be reviewed again during a Monday committee meeting, which will take place at 4 p.m., before the regular 6 p.m. council meeting.

Jim Witham, who operates Witham Sales and Services and previously owned four gas stations in Hammond, said he feels the ordinance is being "rushed."

“We can talk about health and safety all you want, but you shut down businesses... you’re putting 20, 30 people out of a job" Witham said many overnight employees have to work the late shift because they are parents or have other jobs. "Is that fair?”

He also said forced overnight closures would leave gas stations vulnerable to break-ins.

Councilwoman Janet Venecz, D-at-large, cosponsored the ordinance alongside Councilman Dan Spitale, D-at large.

Venecz said she has spoken to the mother of Ronnie Martin, the 33-year-old man who was killed at the Luke gas station.

"Our primary function as city officials is to keep our city safe and all I’m hearing about is money, money, money," Venecz said. "What price do we put on a human life?”

Hammond Police Chief William Short said violence at gas stations has been on the rise.

During a July 10 Common Council meeting, McDermott presented a number of public safety statistics. He said that since 2019, 195 violent crimes have occurred at Hammond gas stations between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Additionally, Hammond Police and Fire have received 657 calls for service from gas stations between midnight and 5 a.m., since 2019.

Lieutenant Karl Eidam said gas stations draw valuable police resources away from the rest of the city. Police regularly patrol the stations at night, especially those that are known narcotic and gun transfer locations.

“I understand that some see it as an inconvenience, but it is a small sacrifice for the greater good of our community safety," Short said.

Councilwoman Alexander, D-at-large, asked the police department to provide more specific data, outlining where exactly the crimes occurred, what stations seem to have the most crime and how these numbers compare to other businesses that are open 24/7.

Laura Ebeling is a manager at a gas station located at 175th St. and Indianapolis Blvd. She said her station doesn't have "any more issues from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. than during the day." She also said closing gas stations will just push crime to other businesses and other communities.

"We have people that come into our station as a safe haven, Uber drivers or people that are facing domestic violence, they come into our station because they are lit up like the sun," Ebeling said. "If we close at midnight, all of those overhead lights are completely dark and that spot on Indianapolis Boulevard is a dark spot."

McDermott has said that if the ordinance passes, the city could consider a phased implementation, giving employees time to adjust their schedules and owners time to petition the BOW.

Hammond City Planner Brian Poland said the city has limited gas station hours in the past. Provisions established in 2003 state that gas stations that abut residential properties must be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, most of the gas stations in the city predate the rule; it can only be enforced if a new gas stations comes to the city or if any existing station applies for a structural modification.

Gary elected officials have also sought to curb violence at gas stations. Over the past few years, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and the Common Council have considered legislation that would require gas stations to have armed security guards overnight, but the ordinance has never moved forward.

Multiple councilmembers suggested the city explore alternative crime reduction tactics such as bulletproof glass, security cameras and guards.

Councilman Dave Woerpel, D-5, asked Hammond gas station owners to "admit there's a problem, work with us, tell us what you're willing to do."

"Just to say 'sorry there's nothing we can do,' I can't accept that," Woerpel told the owners.

The Monday committee meeting will end at 5:15 p.m. and the official Common Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Hammond City Hall, which is located at 5925 Calumet Ave.

