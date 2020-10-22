Hammond health clinic flips switch to energy-efficient lighting

"This partnership is a great example of how we can work together to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce costs for a facility that provides critical services in our community," said the Rev. Homer Cobb, president of the Hammond NAACP branch.

A carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide and other carbon compounds emitted due to the consumption of fossil fuels. Reducing the flow of greenhouse gases that spur global warming could prevent up to 3 million premature deaths annually by the year 2100, one study suggests. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide trap heat, helping warm the globe.

The state NAACP provided a $30,000 check to cover 90% of the LED lighting project, with the center paying the remainder. Dent explained that savings from the new lighting will be reinvested in programs serving the local African-American community.

Citing a $919 monthly utility savings, Dent said, “The lighting has made a tremendous difference. This will help considerably to our operations costs.”

The move from incandescent bulbs to light-emitting diodes will also have a direct impact on the environment, said Denise Abdul-Rahman, a director with the state and national NAACP environmental climate justice programs.