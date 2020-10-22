Hammond health clinic flips switch to energy-efficient lighting

HAMMOND — A community health clinic is flipping a switch to significantly cut the amount of carbon dioxide it contributes to the environment.
The Ophelia Steen Family and Health Services Center is replacing all the traditional lighting in its facility with LED bulbs, which use less electricity and reduces the clinic's carbon dioxide emissions by nearly three-fourths.
A dedication ceremony took place Wednesday outside the health services center.
The lighting replacement by Energy Harness of Indianapolis was funded in part by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Power Up Solar and Jobs Program and "Black to Green" initiative, offering solar installation and energy efficiency training in marginalized communities in light of the disproportionate burden fossil fuels have placed on black communities.
“We’re not just getting lights. The NAACP has created a brighter future for our community,” said Tina Dent, director of the 20-year-old center in east Hammond. The facility houses Lisa’s Safe Haven Daycare, Women Infants Children services, and healthcare facilities.
The center also hosts public meetings, Neighborhood Watch programs, and adult game nights. In addition, it hosts Community Healthnet Health Centers, addressing family health, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and behavioral health.
"This partnership is a great example of how we can work together to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce costs for a facility that provides critical services in our community," said the Rev. Homer Cobb, president of the Hammond NAACP branch.
A carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide and other carbon compounds emitted due to the consumption of fossil fuels. Reducing the flow of greenhouse gases that spur global warming could prevent up to 3 million premature deaths annually by the year 2100, one study suggests. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide trap heat, helping warm the globe.
The state NAACP provided a $30,000 check to cover 90% of the LED lighting project, with the center paying the remainder. Dent explained that savings from the new lighting will be reinvested in programs serving the local African-American community.
Citing a $919 monthly utility savings, Dent said, “The lighting has made a tremendous difference. This will help considerably to our operations costs.”
The move from incandescent bulbs to light-emitting diodes will also have a direct impact on the environment, said Denise Abdul-Rahman, a director with the state and national NAACP environmental climate justice programs.
According to Abdul-Rahman, since installing the new lighting, the health center has gone from emitting 258,000 pounds of carbon dioxide annually to 66,884 pounds per year. That reduction, Abdul-Rahman said, is comparable to taking 19 cars off the road.
The goals of this NAACP energy program, Abdul-Rahman continued, are to foster energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gases, and advance community livability.
Noting that the Hammond project is the second such NAACP partnership in the state after Evansville, Abdul-Rahman noted, “This is the epitome of what we want to invest in.”
