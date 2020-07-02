Hammond hires first female firefighter in 30 years

Despite all her training, it was "a rough" test, she said, but one that her new colleagues tell her both men and women fail all the time in the male-dominated career field.

The 1 minute, 45 second endurance portion has candidates doing a number of tasks at Hammond's Central Station, including running up and down two sets of stairs carrying a 50-plus-pound hi-rise hose pack, pulling a booster hose off a fire engine, and dragging a human-like weighted dummy so many feet.

Testers also must climb a ladder and successfully complete a set of sledgehammer strikes.

Seberger said she has an advantage thanks to her height — 5 feet, 11 inches — but she credits her personal trainer, Farley, for helping her improve her upper body strength ahead of the agility test.

"In some other states, they have different tests for males and females. So one of the things I love is that I had to pass the same test that all the guys on the department here passed," Seberger said.

She said she chose the Hammond Fire Department to start her career because of its solid reputation for serving its community, its well-rounded team and supportive union.