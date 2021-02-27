Hammond honors educators in education during Black History Month observance

Four of the nine honorees — Bracey, Smith, Jones, and Redmond — are products of Hammond schools.

School Superintendent Scott Miller praised the honorees for providing a “transformative learning experience.”

In a school system where 35% of the 12,000 students are black, Miller cited the value of building leaders who “look like (their students) and understand the struggles minorities face in everyday situations.”

McDermott praised local black leaders for their “innovation and hard work.” Noting the city’s diversity, the mayor said Hammond’s population is 25% black, 30% Hispanic and about 40% white.

Johnson taught at Roosevelt High School and at Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts before becoming principal at Marquette Elementary, all in Gary.

Johnson noted, “Educating students is my passion and my purpose, and each day I am grateful to touch the life of those entrusted to my care.”

Under Bracey’s leadership, Lincoln was recognized by the state of Indiana for a Best Practice: "Cool Moms Count & Cool Dads Read," which allows parents to come to school and read and participate in math activities one Friday each month.