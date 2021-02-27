Hammond honors educators in education during Black History Month observance

HAMMOND — African Americans have “provided significant contributions to every walk of life,” including education, said Councilman Barry Tyler, D-3rd.
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., the Department of Community Development, the Black History Coalition Committee and the Hammond Human Relations Commission hosted a virtual Black History Month celebration Friday at City Hall. The theme was “2021 Leadership in Education” and honored black principals and assistant principals.
Tyler said the celebration can “shine light on local heroes,” and provide reminders of the prejudices their predecessors faced.
“We see you and we appreciate you,” Tyler said.
The honorees were:
• Yolanda Bracey, principal, Lincoln Elementary School;
• Dr. Johnny Goodlow Jr., principal; and Malline Morris, assistant principal, Hammond High School;
• Marilyn Hampton, assistant principal, Maywood Elementary School;
• Dameca Harrison, assistant principal, Clark Middle/High School;
• Angela Coretta Johnson, principal; and Dr. Mia Jones, assistant principal, Eggers Middle School;
• Le Terra Smith, principal; and Tierra Redmond, assistant principal, Maywood Elementary School.
Four of the nine honorees — Bracey, Smith, Jones, and Redmond — are products of Hammond schools.
School Superintendent Scott Miller praised the honorees for providing a “transformative learning experience.”
In a school system where 35% of the 12,000 students are black, Miller cited the value of building leaders who “look like (their students) and understand the struggles minorities face in everyday situations.”
McDermott praised local black leaders for their “innovation and hard work.” Noting the city’s diversity, the mayor said Hammond’s population is 25% black, 30% Hispanic and about 40% white.
Johnson taught at Roosevelt High School and at Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts before becoming principal at Marquette Elementary, all in Gary.
Johnson noted, “Educating students is my passion and my purpose, and each day I am grateful to touch the life of those entrusted to my care.”
Under Bracey’s leadership, Lincoln was recognized by the state of Indiana for a Best Practice: "Cool Moms Count & Cool Dads Read," which allows parents to come to school and read and participate in math activities one Friday each month.
Redmond began her career as a special education teacher at Eggers Middle School. She also served as a mentor and sponsor for Eggers E-Girls, supporting adolescent girls in enhancing their self-esteem and identifying their leadership qualities.
Seen as a servant leader, Smith is committed to working with students. Considered a teacher at heart, Smith invites students to Grub Club, a virtual lunch with the principal featuring read-aloud science experiments, movement and great conversations.
Goodlow’s educational philosophy requires all children to receive a quality education that challenges student-scholars to be innovative, collaborative, critical thinkers and effective communicators.
Morris taught for 27 years before she transitioned to administration at Hammond High School, including dean of students and assistant principal. As assistant principal, Morris is an advocate for student choice and voice to foster student engagement and collaboration.
Jones’ responsibilities include supervision, evaluation and daily operations. “I provide the leadership that facilitates a school environment that is joyful, safe and respectable for our students will receive the best academic instruction possible,” she stated.
Harrison is considered an effective and successful principal who exemplifies positive, professional leadership that makes a difference in the lives of her students and staff. Her building’s past accountability grade shows the school’s grade increasing from an F to a C under her leadership.
Hampton has served 23 years as an educator. Her greatest joy has been building positive relationships with Hammond families and fellow educators. She believes all children have greatness within them and deserve the very best educational experience possible.