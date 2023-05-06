HAMMOND — The city is moving forward with a plan that would create 36 single-family homes at Memorial Park.

The plan for the development at Ray Avenue and Highland Street includes two or three larger lots that could be used for duplexes or senior housing. About a month ago, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission put out a Request for Proposals for planning and designing the project's infrastructure.

The RDC received a proposal from Indianapolis-based engineering consulting firm American Structurepoint. The RDC unanimously approved the proposal Thursday.

American Structurepoint will conduct a topographical survey of the site to determine where the utilities are because, eventually, a road will be added to the property.

While Memorial Park is in the very early stages, the city is moving forward with a development at the former George Rogers Clark Middle/High School field.

The former athletics field will be filled with 46 single-family homes lots; the lots will likely be auctioned off this year.

“New housing is definitely needed in Hammond,” said Anne Anderson, the city's director of economic development.

RDC President Tony Hauprich said he's "excited" to see the Memorial Park development.

