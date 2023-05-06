HAMMOND — The city is moving forward with a plan that would create 36 single-family homes at Memorial Park.
The plan for the development at Ray Avenue and Highland Street includes two or three larger lots that could be used for duplexes or senior housing. About a month ago, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission put out a Request for Proposals for planning and designing the project's infrastructure.
The RDC received a proposal from Indianapolis-based engineering consulting firm American Structurepoint. The RDC unanimously approved the proposal Thursday.
American Structurepoint will conduct a topographical survey of the site to determine where the utilities are because, eventually, a road will be added to the property.