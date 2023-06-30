The city of Hammond did not have legal standing to file a lawsuit last year seeking to prevent the permanent closure of the downtown Franciscan Health Hammond hospital, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In a 3-0 ruling, the appellate court said Friday that the potential impact on the city's business reputation or public safety costs due to the shuttering of the former St. Margaret's Hospital was an insufficient basis for Hammond to challenge Franciscan's decision to close the facility.

The appellate judges also rejected Hammond's claim that it was acting on behalf of its 80,000 residents who would suffer negative effects from the hospital shutting down.

"The city of Hammond lacks standing to bring this case because any alleged injury is speculative and not directly traceable to Franciscan's conduct," the court said.

The appeals court had cleared the way for the hospital to close at the end of 2022 by halting enforcement of a preliminary injunction issued by Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent directing the hospital to remain open for at least the first nine months of this year.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. sought the injunction on behalf of the city after he claimed that Franciscan reneged on a promise to maintain an emergency room and eight-bed hospital at its downtown location after Franciscan announced Nov. 3, 2022, that it instead would close entirely on New Year's Eve because of a declining patient count and high staffing costs.

Hammond still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to reconsider the appellate ruling and reinstate the injunction.

