HAMMOND — Hammond is holding a public hearing Tuesday to get input on how the city should spend federal money awarded to address homelessness.

The city was awarded $1,765,004 through the federal HOME-American Rescue Plan Program. The city has drafted a proposed spending plan and will accept public comment on the draft until 4:30 p.m. March 27. Written comment can be submitted via email at millero@gohammond.com or via U.S. mail to the Hammond City Hall, Room 314, 5925 Calumet Ave.

Residents will also be able to comment on the spending plan during a Tuesday hearing. The public hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will take place at the Hammond City Hall.

More information is available at gohammond.com/public-input-sought-for-american-rescue-plan-funds/.